After two major controversies this season, Port Adelaide's Indigenous forward Willie Rioli will reach 100 games in Sir Doug Nicholls round

Willie Rioli celebrates a goal during the round five match between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, on April 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following article contains the name of a deceased person.

SAYING "everything happens for a reason", Willie Rioli is proud to reach 100 AFL games in Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

"If I do start to get dementia or something, for some reason, I will remember this game," Yartapuulti's Indigenous small forward said with a shy smile.

Rioli, 29, will reach the milestone on Saturday night, against Walyalup in Perth, after a tumultuous few weeks.

First there was the Gather Round grudge match against Hawthorn last month and Rioli's fiery social media post that followed.

Then came the game against the Western Bulldogs and his fine for striking Bailey Dale, followed by the revelation he had sent a threatening post-game message to one of Dale's teammates.

That in turn exploded into more controversy, with a widely criticised AFL investigation, two previous on-field threats to opponents made public, eventually a one-game suspension for Rioli and warnings from Yartapuulti about racism in the game.

Yartapuulti released an in-club video interview with Rioli on Friday and those matters were not broached, but the softly-spoken goalsneak was very mindful of where his football has brought him.

"I always say everything happens for a reason and I'm kind of grateful it landed on this day," Rioli said of reaching 100 games in the AFL's showcase Indigenous round.

"Obviously I'm a proud, proud cultural boy and something I carry really close to my heart is playing for everyone back home, every Indigenous kid who feels like the AFL is a long way from them."

Rioli also spoke of his father, Willie snr, a Northern Territory football great and a key member of the game's famous Rioli-Long dynasty.

Rioli snr died in 2022 and Willie said their last conversation came as he was about to return from the drugs controversies that nearly wrecked his career.

"When I knew I was coming back (to football), my Dad said to me 'son, everyone knows you can play the game, it's how you conduct yourself outside of football, it's how you're going to change your image'," he said.

Rioli's father impressed on him the need to give back to fans.

Willie Rioli takes a photo with fans after the R21 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval on August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"You just never know what they might be going through outside of football - just a 'hello' and a friendly chat might change their whole life, their whole perspective or their whole day," he said.

Rioli was a premiership player at Waalitj Marawar in his debut 2018 season and he played 51 games for the Eagles.

But first he was banned for substituting urine during two separate anti-doping tests, and he was in the spotlight again in 2021 when he was caught in possession of marijuana at Darwin airport, leading to him being placed on a good behaviour bond.

The Eagles were disappointed when he sought a trade to Port after the 2022 season, which he said on Friday was to be closer to family.

Rioli said he will be forever grateful to Waalitj Marawar for his AFL opportunity.

"My Dad always says to me, 'son, you're a product of your environment', so everywhere you go ... you learn and pick up certain stuff, certain ways, certain attributes, certain beliefs," he said.

Willie Rioli celebrates a goal for West Coast against North Melbourne in R2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"That club has certainly shaped me into the person I am today. I still have a great relationship with a lot of my premiership teammates."

He said the move to Port made him think about what he could still do in the AFL and he praised the Power for their work in the Indigenous community.

"My biggest thing, when I got back to footy, was how long I have left to play. That was something I looked at - really, just to get to 100 games and then see where we go from there," he said.