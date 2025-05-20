The annual clash between Essendon and Richmond will take place on Friday night, while Bailey Smith takes on his old mates for the first time

Richmond players form a line for the Dreamtime at the 'G ceremony ahead of the R11 match against Essendon at Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A PAIR of blockbusters launch the second week of Sir Doug Nicholls Round with the first set to turn up the heat on a simmering rivalry before attention turns to the latest edition of Dreamtime at the 'G.

Geelong and Western Bulldogs kick off round 11 on Thursday night after new Cats star Bailey Smith lit a spark under the contest with a pointed barb directed at his former club and Dogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli was quick to fire back.

The annual celebration between Essendon and Richmond will follow on a Friday night for the first time, while Hawthorn hosts Brisbane in a mouth-watering top-four clash the following day.

Here is who and what to look out for, as well as a tip for each round 11 match.

Learn More 17:15

Geelong v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium

Thursday, May 22, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 13.17 (95) d Geelong 7.6 (48), R19 2024

What it means

Geelong (6-4) has stayed in touch with the pacesetters without quite doing enough to prove its top-four credentials during a rollercoaster five-match stretch that has seen it alternate between wins and losses. The Cats can now make a huge statement with a victory over the in-form Dogs though their long-running streak of beating them on home turf is fading following defeats in their past two meetings at the venue.

The Western Bulldogs (6-4) are closing in on claiming a top-four spot for the first time this season after four commanding victories in their past five matches. The Dogs might be two wins short of top spot but loom as a genuine premiership contender as their free-flowing style leaves them as the highest-scoring team in the competition while they set up many of their attacks in defence.

Game shapers

Bailey Smith is almost letting his football do the talking during a stunning start to life with his second club after 103 matches with the Bulldogs. The 24-year-old is averaging career-highs for 30.7 disposals and five clearances a game as he becomes a matchwinner for the Cats while being just as adept at drawing the spotlight to himself and firing barbs at his former club.

Marcus Bontempelli has shown few signs of the injury that delayed his start to the season as he has hit the ground running to lift the Bulldogs to four wins from five matches since their skipper returned. The 29-year-old is spending more time forward as he works his way into the season but can expect to step back into the engine room to try to close down a certain former teammate.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 11 points

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the R10 match between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v Richmond, MCG

Friday, May 23, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Essendon 12.14 (86) d Richmond 10.14 (74), R11 2024

What it means

Essendon (5-4) was handed a firm reality check as it was dismantled by its bogey side Western Bulldogs but should be most disappointed by its failure to put up a fight late in the contest. The Bombers will be determined to deliver a better performance in the blockbuster clash with the Tigers where a victory will push them to the brink of the top eight with enough time remaining to iron out their flaws.

Richmond (3-7) did about as much as it could to chase down North Melbourne after giving up an early lead before falling painstakingly short of snatching a win that would further justify the path that it is on. But the Tigers will be licking their lips at having another opportunity to continue their early-season momentum as they step under the bright lights of Dreamtime at the 'G to face the wounded Bombers.

Game shapers

Xavier Duursma made a solid start to life with his second club in 15 matches last year but is now coming into his own as more responsibility is thrown his way. The 24-year-old was at times a jack of all trades during his five years with the Power but has now settled onto a wing and is averaging a career-high 20.6 disposals while even being one of few Bombers to stand up against the Dogs.

Seth Campbell could easily fly under the radar as he settles into a Tigers line-up still blessed with the experience of premiership players while now also littered with highly touted draftees. But the livewire is hardly one to shy away from the spotlight as he has booted 17 majors in 10 matches this year while becoming just as well known for his acrobatic goal celebrations.

Early tip: Essendon by 17 points

Xavier Duursma celebrates a goal during the R5 match between Essendon and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, May 24, 12.35pm AEST

Last time: Greater Western Sydney 18.8 (116) d Carlton 16.8 (104), R17 2024

What it means

Carlton (4-6) faced familiar problems as it failed to make the most of its early momentum against Sydney then was overrun in the final term. The Blues have now lost five times this season after leading at the main change but with a win against the Giants can still head into the bye with their tail up and with four straight matches against teams currently sitting in the bottom half to follow.

GWS (5-5) took a huge step towards reigniting its season with a win in Geelong but quickly gave up any newfound momentum when failing to fire a shot in its homecoming against Walyalup. The out-of-sorts Giants have lost four of their past five and as good as they tend to be on the road will now have to turn around their form at a venue where they have won once in their past six since 2022.

Game shapers

Nick Haynes made a lasting impression on the Giants as one of their inaugural players and an early general in the defence until falling out of favour in his 13th and final season with the club. The 33-year-old is now turning back the clock with the Blues as his impeccable reading of the play and intercept marking is an invaluable addition to his new club’s backline.

Toby Greene burst out of the blocks in imperious form with 14 goals in the Giants’ opening five matches as they made an early claim for the top four. The skipper has found life tougher with only four majors since then while his side has fallen back into the pack but has shown time and time again that he can step up when the Giants’ backs are to the wall as he heads into his 250th match.

Early tip: Carlton by nine points

Nick Haynes in action during the R7 match between Carlton and Geelong at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Brisbane, MCG

Saturday, May 24, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 15.10 (100) d Brisbane 10.15 (75), R11 2024

What it means

Hawthorn (7-3) is nicely placed in the top four after banking seven early-season wins but with a tougher run to come now needs to prove that it can match it with the leading contenders. The Hawks have only beaten one side currently in the top eight but have an ideal opportunity to prove their credentials by claiming arguably the biggest scalp of an out-of-sorts reigning premiers.

Brisbane (7-1-2) was perfectly placed on top of the ladder even while still cruising in third gear until hitting bumps on the road with a draw against North Melbourne then a shock defeat to Melbourne. The Lions bat as deep as any side in their midfield but have been beaten up around the stoppages in the past two weeks while they have won every time they come out in the clearance battle.

Game shapers

James Worpel is showing few signs of concern for the contract clouds that hover over him as he remains a key to Hawthorn’s onball brigade. The 26-year-old is tracking nicely with an average 21 disposals and 5.6 clearances a game but adds just as much value with his defensive work as a tackling machine that will be crucial in the contest against the Lions.

Keidean Coleman made a stirring return in his first game since rupturing an ACL in Brisbane’s 2024 season opener that forced the attacking half-back to watch on as his side lifted the premiership cup. The 25-year-old has not lost any of the class that almost earned him a Norm Smith medal in the 2023 Grand Final and could now be just the extra motivation the Lions need to defend their crown this year.

Early tip: Hawthorn by four points

James Worpel handballs during the R9 match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, May 24, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 18.11 (119) d North Melbourne 19.4 (118), R14 2024

What it means

North Melbourne (2-1-7) showed signs that it is learning from its mistakes when hanging on to beat Richmond after a pair of narrow defeats was followed by a draw with the reigning premier. The Roos gave an early glimpse that their long journey out of the bottom four might be on track when giving the Magpies a huge scare last year with a similar performance needed again to back up their rare win.

Collingwood (8-2) is laying down an early marker as the team to beat as it rises to the top of the ladder following eight wins from its past nine matches. The Magpies are even showing that they can win in different ways as their class and composure shine through while losing the clearance battle in their back-to-back victories in recent weeks.

Game shapers

Cam Zurhaar overcame a nasty foot injury to play a starring role in North Melbourne's victory over Richmond as the powerful forward led the way with four goals after booting just as many in his side's early-season win against Melbourne. The 26-year-old has kicked at least one major in every match this year and with 19 goals is well on track to have his most potent season.

Jeremy Howe has been a one-man highlight reel for much of his career but in recent weeks has been just as impressive for his lockdown roles in an undermanned Magpies defence. A flurry of inside 50s for the opposition has been leaving the Pies defence under fire that Howe has helped douse while playing on the most dangerous key forwards in the absence of his side's captain.

Early tip: Collingwood by 27 points

Jeremy Howe kicks the ball during the R10 match between Collingwood and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Walyalup v Yartapuulti, Optus Stadium

Saturday, May 24, 6.10pm AWST

Last time: Yartapuulti 13.9 (87) d Walyalup 9.13 (67), R24 2024

What it means

Walyalup (5-5) showed that it can more than match fellow finals hopefuls with a resounding victory over Greater Western Sydney while leaning heavily on its strengths in the engine room. The Dockers midfield largely tore the Giants apart as they won the clearance battle and stifled their opponent’s ball movement to take strong form into a clash with a Power outfit they have beaten only once since 2019.

Yartapuulti (4-6) has plummeted into the bottom four after a third consecutive defeat also made it three thumpings this season that raise concerns over its determination to fight out a game. The Power have proven over Ken Hinkley’s tenure that they can lift when their backs are to the wall but with their coach in his final season the question becomes whether he can take them back to the well.

Game shapers

Luke Jackson is a wanted man as speculation swirls that he might be angling to depart Fremantle to return to Melbourne all while the 23-year-old shows few signs of being affected by uncertainty over his future. The Dockers big man was at his ball-winning best against the Giants as he again showed that he can have his most impact in the ruck with 21 disposals, seven clearances and 32 hitouts in a dominant display.

Willie Rioli has enjoyed a chequered career littered with on and off-field controversies that can at times pale into insignificance next to his most dazzling and match-winning moments. The 29-year-old remains one of the more dangerous and crafty forwards in the game and will be a key to the Power rediscovering their form as he reaches 100 matches seven years after his debut.

Early tip: Walyalup by 22 points

Luke Jackson competes with Kieren Briggs during the R10 match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and GWS at Engie Stadium, on May 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar, Adelaide Oval

Sunday, May 25, 12.40pm ACST

Last time: Kuwarna 21.11 (137) d Waalitj Marawar 5.8 (38), R11 2024

What it means

Kuwarna (6-4) was not quite able to break its hoodoo in another narrow defeat to Collingwood but has shown earlier in the season that it is now a class above the sides sitting in the bottom half. The Crows can now reignite their push for a double chance against an Eagles outfit that they have beaten in their past five meetings by an average 63 points.

Waalitj Marawar (1-9) got a pair of monkeys off its back with a first win of the season and the first under coach Andrew McQualter all while reeling from the loss of 2006 premiership player Adam Selwood before its victory over St Kilda. The Eagles pulled through while showing plenty of positive signs but now need to back it up against a side that has more than had their measure in recent years.

Game shapers

Darcy Fogarty has long promised to take the competition by storm as his vice-like hands and sharpshooting goalkicking routine put the fear into opposition defences. The Crows key forward is now more than living up to those hopes with multiple goals in eight of his nine matches this year, including four against the Magpies, leaving the 25-year-old just four off the leader in the race for the Coleman Medal.

Jack Graham clearly knows what success looks like after being a mainstay during Richmond’s successful period and brought all of that nous when leading the way as Waalitj Marawar clinched an emotional first win of the season. The 27-year-old has been a shining light in what has mostly been a dark season for the Eagles while bringing a harder edge to be No.2 in the competition for tackles.

Early tip: Kuwarna by 31 points

Darcy Fogarty celebrates a goal during the R10 match between Kuwarna (Adelaide) and Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Narrm v Sydney, MCG

Sunday, May 25, 3.20pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 12.14 (86) d Narrm 9.10 (64), OR 2024

What it means

Narrm (4-6) was up for the fight against ladder leader Brisbane as it stayed within striking distance until the last change then surged home with 4.8 in the final term. The Demons might have misfired near goal against the Lions when the game was on the line but they have unlocked some attacking weapons that mean they are 4-0 when booting at least 12 goals and 0-6 when scoring fewer.

Sydney (4-6) was able to stay in touch with the top eight after shaking off a sluggish start to overrun Carlton for a much-needed win. The Swans have shown signs of a return to form in other matches this season before faltering the next week and now need to prove that they can make a sustained run towards the finals as they return to the MCG for the first time since a crushing Grand Final defeat.

Game shapers

Christian Petracca has blown hot and cold this season but showed signs of returning to his sizzling best as he led Narrm to a surprise victory over the reigning premier. The 2021 Norm Smith medallist gathered 31 disposals and nine clearances against the Lions – his highest tally for both in almost two years – as the midfielder remains the key to the Demons’ improved form as he reaches 200 matches.

Isaac Heeney has found it difficult to hit the same glorious heights as he did last year with Sydney needing to plug holes in their midfield and forward line during a lukewarm start to the season. But the 29-year-old was back to his electrifying best when leading the Swans to victory over the Blues with a career-high 38 disposals as his form looms as the key to his side making a charge for the top eight.

Early tip: Sydney by 14 points

Learn More 01:50

Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, May 25, 4.40pm AEST

Last time: Euro-Yroke 7.9 (51) d Gold Coast 7.6 (48), R13 2024

What it means

Euro-Yroke (4-6) faced a stern challenge against a determined Waalitj Marawar outfit that was understandably riding an emotional rollercoaster and went on to claim a breakthrough win. The Saints’ fifth defeat in six matches could cost them dearly as they are now at risk of losing touch with the top eight ahead of meeting the red-hot Suns that it has at least only lost to once since 2016.

Gold Coast (7-2) has gone a long way to proving it is the real deal with back-to-back victories over top-four hopefuls Western Bulldogs and then Hawthorn. The Suns are breaking new ground in more ways than one this season while building fortresses at their two homes but still need to show that they can perform anytime and anywhere after a shock loss to the Tigers on their last visit to Docklands.

Game shapers

Jack Higgins has enjoyed a stunning start to the season as he averages 2.8 goals a game to sit one behind Gold Coast’s Ben King’s 29 in the race for the Coleman Medal. The Saints small forward was at his exhilarating and antagonising best even in defeat to the Eagles with an equal career-high five majors to make it all but one game this year where he has booted multiple goals.

Ben Long was often in and out of the side for 79 matches in six seasons at St Kilda before falling out of favour but has found his place as a high-pressure forward with Gold Coast. The 27-year-old puts fear into the life of opposition defenders with his aggressive intent on the player and the ball while he is arguably in career-best form with 15 goals from seven matches this year.

Early tip: Gold Coast by 19 points