Toby Greene warms up ahead of the match between Carlton and GWS at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON and Greater Western Sydney open what is shaping as a huge Saturday in round 11.

The Blues are battling after losing two of their past three games to slip back to a 4-6 win-loss record.

The return of Tom De Koning, Blake Acres and Sam Docherty will bolster their chances, with key defender Harry O'Farrell also named to debut.

Marc Pittonet and Francis Evans were omitted, Jack Silvagni and Jordan Boyd ruled out through injury, while Elijah Hollands is being rested for personal reasons.

After making a 4-1 start to the season, the Giants have lost four of their past five games to now sit at 5-5.

The midfield has taken a hit with Finn Callaghan joining Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio on the sidelines, with Toby McMullin also out injured.

Young onballer Harry Rowston comes in for his first game since round 13, 2023, and Leek Aleer also returns.

With both sides hoping to play finals this year, this shapes as a huge outing at Marvel Stadium.

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Jaxon Binns

Greater Western Sydney: Harry Rowston

Brisbane will be aiming to end its hoodoo against Hawthorn when the teams meet at the MCG.

The Lions suffered a shock loss to Narrm last time out, a week after drawing with struggling North Melbourne.

Despite losing to Gold Coast in Darwin last week, the Hawks are 7-3 and, like the Lions, look on track to feature in September this year.

The inclusion of Jarman Impey, Jack Gunston, Lloyd Meek and Conor Nash will strengthen Sam Mitchell's side, with Bailey Macdonald, Finn Maginness, Calsher Dear and Ned Reeves making way.

Brisbane has lost its past five games to Hawthorn, a losing record it will be eager to correct.

Keidean Coleman has been managed after his return from a knee injury last round after pulling up sore, while Conor McKenna has been omitted.

Jarrod Berry comes back in and Deven Robertson has been named for his first game of the year.

In the first half of a Saturday night double, Collingwood takes on North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

The Magpies are premiership favourites after winning eight of their first 10 games of the season.

The Roos have shown improvement in the past fortnight and landed their second win of the season by beating Richmond last week.

Paul Curtis returns from suspension and Zac Fisher also comes into the side after strong VFL form, the pair replacing the omitted Bailey Scott and Zane Duursma.

Collingwood have made just one change, bringing in debutant William Hayes to cover for Steele Sidebottom, who is being managed.

In another huge outing at Optus Stadium, Walyalup hosts Yartapuulti on Saturday night.

The Dockers eased the pressure on coach Justin Longmuir with an impressive win over Greater Western Sydney last week.

That helped Walyalup improve to 5-5 as it looks to gain some momentum in 2025.

The Power have lost three straight games and have been hit by injury, now sitting with a 4-6 win-loss record.

Happy with their last-up performance, the Dockers have named an unchanged line-up.

Yartapuulti, on the other hand, has been forced into four changes due to injury, with Jason Horne-Francis, Josh Sinn and Lachie Jones all finishing last week's big loss on the bench, and Esava Ratugolea out with hamstring tightness.

Veteran Travis Boak returns, as do Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Rory Atkins, while 2021 draftee Hugh Jackson gets a long-awaited debut.