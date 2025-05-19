Eagles co-captain Liam Duggan says it's important for the team to rally around each other as they process the heartbreak of Adam Selwood's passing

Eagles players gather ahead of the match between Waalitj Marawar and Euro-Yroke at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WAALITJ Marawar players and staff will use their club as a sanctuary over the coming weeks as they deal with the tragic loss of premiership player Adam Selwood, according to co-captain Liam Duggan.

The Eagles secured their first win of the season in emotional circumstances on Sunday, playing with great spirit to beat St Kilda as coaches, staff and players rallied around each other following the tragic loss of Selwood on Saturday morning.

Tributes for Selwood have continued to flow on Monday as the 41-year-old is remembered, with flag teammate Chris Judd describing the tenacious midfielder as a perfect teammate who was a kind and compassionate man.

With so many players, coaches and staff impacted alongside the Selwood family, Duggan said it had been important for the team to perform on Sunday and rally around each other as they process their heartbreak.

"It was important [to play well], and more importantly just to support each other and be there for each other," Duggan told AFL.com.au.

"For those who crossed over with 'Sellers', it's been a tough 24-48 hours and a lot of our staff and the people that really had to rally were the ones hurting the most.

"I'm really proud of the club's efforts around what is a tragic time for the footy club and the Selwood family and what they're going through.

"We send our thoughts and prayers to Fiona and Lenny and Billie and the extended Selwood family."

Coach Andrew McQualter revealed on Sunday night that his players had been asked to focus on being great teammates in the same manner as Selwood, who remained involved at Waalitj Marawar as a coach and administrator long after his retirement in 2013.

Duggan expected the emotional toll of Selwood's loss would remain for a long time, with the weekly cycle of football set to be a welcome distraction.

"It's still a bit of a shock to be honest. It will take a little bit of time to process and just try and rally around our nearest and dearest and remember the great times that we had with him, because he was an absolute ripper," Duggan said.

"This won't go away anytime soon, and I think what the footy club will be is a sanctuary. We've got no other option really other than to support and rally around each other."

Duggan was among the Eagles leaders who lifted on Sunday, defending aggressively to finish with 21 disposals and a team-high 599m gained, with the 28-year-old feeling better physically than he has in recent weeks.

The premiership backman was particularly pleased for McQualter, who secured his first win as Eagles coach as his new game style started to click for the players.

Andrew McQualter celebrates with Liam Baker after Waalitj Marawar's win over Euro-Yroke at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've loved 'Mini' (McQualter) coming in and he's been so patient with us," Duggan said.

"We just really wanted to get one for him because he's been sitting in that coaches box, he's been reviewing the games really consistently with us, and it's been a simple way of playing.

"I think we just found our way today and it all clicked for us. It's been a pretty hot start for Mini, so stoked that he gets to enjoy this one."