Cooper Lord is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 10

Cooper Lord celebrates kicking a goal during the match between St Kilda and Carlton at the MCG in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IMPRESSIVE Carlton midfielder Cooper Lord has landed the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round 10.

The Blue impressed during Carlton's 16-point loss to Sydney at the SCG on Friday night.

Lord had 19 disposals and three tackles in just 69 per cent time on ground in the Blues' defeat.

The 20-year-old has played nine games this year, but has been subbed on or off in six of those.

Lord landed at Carlton after being picked in the 2024 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

He made his AFL debut at the end of last year and his 19 disposals against the Swans equalled a career high.

The loss to Sydney left Carlton with a 4-6 win-loss record ahead of a huge clash against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)

Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)

Round nine: Nate Caddy (Essendon)

Round 10: Cooper Lord (Carlton)