Aaron Francis leaves the field injured during Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Hip 4-6 weeks Nick Murray Knee 3-4 weeks Toby Murray Ankle 3 months Kieran Strachan Foot Season Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

The Crows have been steady at selection for a fortnight, but it will be interesting to see if they take the chance to rest any sore bodies for a home clash against an improved West Coast. There was a League-wide bye at SANFL level, but second-year half-back Charlie Edwards is an in-form option to debut. Draftee Sid Draper was an emergency against Collingwood and could add fresh legs and speed to the midfield. There is the option to play a smaller forward line and rest Taylor Walker, who was substituted against the Magpies and has kicked two goals in his past three games. Versatile forward Luke Pedlar, wingman Billy Dowling and experienced defender Brodie Smith have all been on the cusp of selection, while substitute Sam Berry could be promoted to the 22. Forward Lachlan Murphy has recovered from a hamstring tendon injury and is available. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Berry Concussion Test Sam Day Hamstring 4 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Brandon Ryan Facial fracture 4-5 weeks Henry Smith Foot 6-7 weeks Brandon Starcevich Concussion 3-5 weeks Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

A couple of changes could be expected for Saturday's trip to the MCG to face Hawthorn. Jarrod Berry just needs to get through main training on Thursday to put his hand up for a return on the wing, while ruckman Oscar McInerney should play after missing Sunday's loss against Narrm with soreness. He has not been put on the club's official injury list. With the VFL team having a bye at the weekend, no new faces put their hand up, although Jimmy Tunstill has been a regularly strong contributor at the lower level and untried draftee Ty Gallop has kept the pressure on the key forwards with regular goals. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Shoulder Test Jordan Boyd Concussion 1-2 weeks Matt Cottrell Ankle 2-3 weeks Lachie Cowan Hamstring 2 weeks Tom De Koning Throat Test Orazio Fantasia Calf Test Lachie Fogarty Hamstring Test Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Nic Newman Knee TBC Jack Silvagni Groin Test Jagga Smith Knee Season Zac Williams Calf 2 weeks Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

The Blues are hopeful of a number of options returning ahead of Saturday's pivotal clash with the Giants. De Koning, Acres and Fogarty will all undergo fitness tests later this week with an eye on playing. There is also an outside chance Silvagni could feature, after being cleared of major damage. However, Boyd will go out of the team while Williams has been given an extra week to recover. Sam Docherty (39 disposals, six marks) could be an option to come back into the side after dominating at VFL level. Harry Lemmey (12 disposals, seven goals) and Harry O'Farrell (17 disposals, eight marks) also put their hands up for AFL debuts, particularly if the club is forced into key-position changes. Billy Wilson (24 disposals, nine marks) is another who continues to stake his claim for a maiden senior appearance, while uncapped ruck Harry O'Keeffe was an AFL emergency last weekend. Alex Cincotta (hip) played his first game of the season in the VFL last week, while Orazio Fantasia (calf) could join him this week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Achilles TBC Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Dan Houston Calf cork Test Ash Johnson Leg 3-4 weeks Fin Macrae Shoulder 8-10 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Dan McStay Knee 2-3 weeks Darcy Moore Shoulder Test Lachie Schultz Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

Schultz has been ruled out for a second game and is still working through the concussion protocols. Moore will need to complete a fitness test later in the week after not playing against Adelaide due to an AC joint injury. Houston is also racing the clock to be fit after suffering a corked calf against Adelaide. Charlie West maintained his VFL form with three more goals to continue his pursuit of a debut. Harry DeMattia was busy in the midfield again with 28 touches, while Tom Mitchell banked more minutes in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Lewis Hayes Knee Season Harrison Jones Ankle TBC Jayden Nguyen Foot 7 weeks Jordan Ridley Hamstring 7 weeks Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers are set to have Jade Gresham available to return for Friday night's Dreamtime at the 'G clash against Richmond. Darcy Parish is also on track for a comeback, likely at VFL level on Saturday night. Essendon's last VFL game was on May 10, making wholesale changes following the dismal 91-point loss to the Western Bulldogs difficult. First-year duo Zak Johnson and Angus Clarke and midfielder Elijah Tsatas could all come under consideration after impressing at the level before the bye. Forward Matt Guelfi has also played two games back from injury as he pushes for a senior spot. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sean Darcy Knee Test Nat Fyfe Hamstring 1 week Odin Jones Back Season Nathan O'Driscoll Ankle Test Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring/foot 3 weeks Ollie Murphy Concussion Test Quinton Narkle Knee 5-7 weeks Sam Sturt Knee 1 week Brandon Walker Shoulder 8 weeks Michael Walters Knee 3 weeks Hayden Young Hamstring 8-10 weeks Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

The Dockers have a big decision to make if Darcy is available given how well the midfield worked with Luke Jackson in the No.1 ruck role and key forward Pat Voss as support. Justin Longmuir has indicated the team will have a "horses for courses" approach to the ruck selection, with young 201cm big man Dante Visentini looming this week as an ideal opponent for Jackson. Wingman O'Driscoll has been important when available and should return to the 22 if he gets through main training on Wednesday. Otherwise there is little reason to tinker after an impressive road win against GWS, with young midfielder Neil Erasmus growing with more exposure and half-back Cooper Simpson playing a key role with ball movement. Fyfe and Sturt will train this Saturday with the aim to push for selection next week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Hamstring 2-5 weeks Cillian Burke Knee 2-3 weeks Jhye Clark Concussion Concussion protocol Toby Conway Back TBC Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 1-2 weeks Mitch Edwards Management TBC Lenny Hofmann Back Indefinite Jake Kolodjashnij Groin 1-2 weeks Jacob Molier Management Indefinite Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

Dangerfield will miss at least one week with a low-grade hamstring strain while Bowes will be out for at least a fortnight and potentially as long as a month with a more severe incidence of the same injury. Clark has also been ruled out with a concussion sustained in the VFL, but there's plenty of good news to balance those fresh injuries. Tom Stewart, Rhys Stanley and Mitch Knevitt will all be available for senior selection, while Cam Guthrie and recruit Jack Martin are both set to play their first competitive minutes of the season when they return via the VFL on managed time following long layoffs. Chris Scott and his match committee have plenty options to replace Dangerfield and Bowes against the Bulldogs on Thursday night, but if they need to look to the VFL, Ted Clohesy starred with 27 disposals, nine tackles, seven clearances and a goal while George Stevens had 31 disposals, 12 tackles and eight clearances in the four-point loss to Port Melbourne. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Tom Berry Knee 6+ weeks Jy Farrar Finger Test Will Graham Shoulder 6+ weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Lloyd Johnston Concussion 1-3 weeks Max Knobel Foot TBC Jake Rogers Ankle 4-6 weeks Lachie Weller Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

The Suns' depth is starting to be tested with three casualties from the VFL at the weekend. Following two weeks on the sidelines it would not surprise to see Ethan Read recalled for Sunday's match against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium to replace Ned Moyle who supported Jarrod Witts last week off a short break. David Swallow had immediate impact as a substitute against Hawthorn and could come into the 22. Connor Budarick continues to keep the pressure on, while it won't take long for top-10 draft pick Leo Lombard to be included after playing his first game of the season in the VFL at the weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Finn Callaghan Shoulder 4-6 weeks Stephen Coniglio Glute 4 weeks Brent Daniels Abdomen 3-4 weeks Josh Kelly Hip 1-2 weeks Toby McMullin Adductor 1 week Logan Smith Illness Test Jake Stringer Hamstring 3 weeks Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

The Giants will be forced into a couple of changes, with Callaghan expected to miss at least a month and McMullin also ruled out for Saturday's clash against the Blues. Another setback for Coniglio will further compound matters, with Daniels and Stringer also likely to miss the best part of the next month. James Leake (39 disposals, six tackles) put his hand up for a recall with a strong showing in the VFL, while Harry Rowston (30 disposals, one goal) and Connor Stone (23 disposals, six marks) also made a strong case for selection. Harrison Oliver (29 disposals, seven marks) could be another in contention for a debut after impressing in the reserves. Josaia Delana, Leek Aleer and Ryan Angwin were among the emergencies at AFL level last weekend and will be best placed to earn recalls given the injury issues. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Breust Back 1-2 weeks Will Day Foot 2-3 months Matt Hill Ankle 2-3 weeks Mitch Lewis Knee 5 weeks Noah Mraz Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

Hawthorn has four available senior players for this Saturday after leaving Jack Gunston and Lloyd Meek in Melbourne for the trip to the Northern Territory. Jarman Impey also missed the game for the birth of his first child. Conor Nash has served his four-game suspension and should slot back in against Brisbane. Breust will miss at least one more game with a back injury. Sam Frost didn't play at either level after being an emergency, while Max Rasmden, Jai Serong and Henry Hustwaite all fired in the VFL for Box Hill on the Gold Coast. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Calf 3-4 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Jack Viney Concussion Test Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

The Demons just bumped off the reigning premier so don't expect a raft of changes, but they are facing a bit of a selection conundrum should gun defender Jake Lever and veteran Viney be declared fit. Lever (17 disposals, eight marks) played managed minutes in the VFL on the weekend in his first hitout since injuring his ankle in round two and is a chance to return this week to face the Swans, while Viney is in the final stages of concussion protocols and needs to get through both training sessions this week before being considered for selection. First-year Demon Xavier Lindsay was sent to hospital having trouble swallowing and speaking after copping a heavy hit against Brisbane, but scans cleared him of any major damage and he is expected to line-up against the Swans on Sunday. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring 4-5 weeks Miller Bergman Knee Season Josh Goater Quad 2 weeks Darcy Tucker Back Season Matt Whitlock Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas will get Paul Curtis (suspension) back from his ban ahead of this Saturday's clash with the Pies. There will be more good news in the VFL, with Callum Coleman-Jones (Achilles) set for his first minutes in well over a year. However, Tucker has been ruled out for the season while Whitlock has entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Zac Fisher (23 disposals, one goal) and Will Phillips (22 disposals, one goal) will press for senior recalls after impressing in the VFL last weekend, while Cooper Harvey (14 disposals, three goals) and Eddie Ford (26 disposals, 12 marks) were also among the best at reserves level. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Cochrane Foot TBC Kane Farrell Knee 4-5 weeks Jason Horne-Francis Hamstring 4 weeks Lachie Jones Hamstring 6-8 weeks Josh Lai Hand 1-2 weeks Jack Lukosius Knee 2-3 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles 14-16 weeks Jacob Moss Ankle 11-13 weeks Josh Sinn Hip TBC Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

Not only is Yartapuulti struggling on the field, it's been hit by the injury bus, with Horne-Francis, Jones and Sinn all unavailable from the team thumped by Geelong to face Walyalup this weekend. This will almost certainly mean the recall of veteran Travis Boak, while Jed McEntee would be a good chance to return after being left out last week. Christian Moraes could also find himself in the 22 after playing the sub role against the Cats, while Joe Berry would also be considered. Ken Hinkley is rapidly running out of options, particularly in his half-back line. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Hamstring 7-9 weeks Noah Balta Personal 2 weeks Mate Colina Knee 1-2 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL 6-9 weeks Taj Hotton ACL 5-8 weeks Tom Lynch Concussion 1 week Jayden Short Calf 1-2 weeks Josh Smillie Hamstring TBC Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

Dion Prestia (Achilles) will return through the VFL for his first game of the season, as will Tylar Young (ACL), while Samson Ryan (foot) is also available. Short’s knee soreness has "tracked to the back of his leg" and he has a minor soleus strain. Balta is unavailable for Friday night due to his court-ordered curfew after pleading guilty to assault, and is expected to also be unavailable for the following week's twilight game in Sydney. Lynch developed concussion symptoms after the conclusion of the loss to North Melbourne, with a collision late in the game the cause. Mykelti Lefau (ACL) made a successful return to footy in the VFL, but given he only played a pre-planned three quarters, is not ready to replace Lynch, with Liam Fawcett or Jacob Bauer options. Jacob Blight and Campbell Gray will come under consideration for Balta's spot, although Essendon doesn't have the tallest forward line going around, with James Trezise a shorter rebound option. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zaine Cordy Pectoral 8-10 weeks Paddy Dow Knee 4-5 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring 5-6 weeks Max King Knee TBC Jack Macrae Lung 2-3 weeks Liam Stocker Foot 3 weeks Alix Tauru Suspension Round 14 Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

Macrae isn't expected to be available until after St Kilda's bye after suffering a punctured lung in the loss to West Coast on Sunday. Stocker will miss another three games with a stress reaction in his foot. Dow is closing in on a return after a nightmare pre-season knee setback and is a month away from playing again. Harry Boyd was the travelling emergency in Perth. Hugh Boxshall (30 disposals and a goal), Zak Jones (39 touches and nine clearances) and Hunter Clark (27 disposals and a goal) were all busy for Sandringham on Sunday. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Suspension Round 15 Riak Andrew Shoulder 2 weeks Harry Cunningham Foot 1-2 weeks Will Edwards Leg TBC Robbie Fox Calf 1-2 weeks Aaron Francis Concussion 1 week Errol Gulden Ankle 4-6 weeks Logan McDonald Ankle TBC Justin McInerney Suspension Round 12 Lewis Melican Suspension Round 12 Tom Papley Foot 4-6 weeks Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

The big focus this week will be on skipper Callum Mills, who picked up 20 disposals and a goal in a half of VFL last Friday. Given his long absence and the fact he's played just seven AFL games since September 2023, the sub vest could be an option for his senior return against the Demons. The loss of talls Amartey and Francis could force a recall for Hayden McLean, who had just eight disposals in the twos after he was dropped to find form, while Taylor Adams had 30 disposals and seven clearances in the VFL to firm for a recall. With McInerney also banned, Ollie Florent should come back into the starting 22, with Ben Paton (28 disposals in the VFL) in the frame as well. Fox had a minor setback last week after experiencing some calf tightness, while McDonald went under the knife last week and will meet his surgeon again in a fortnight. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Campbell Chesser Ankle 1 week Jamie Cripps Knee 4 weeks Callum Jamieson Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jeremy McGovern Concussion Concussion protocols Matt Owies Calf 4 weeks Jack Petruccelle Shoulder 1-2 weeks Dom Sheed Knee Season Elliot Yeo Ankle 6-7 weeks Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

Injuries to Owies and Cripps open the opportunity for substitute Tom Gross to come into the 22 and spend time forward as he has done at WAFL level. Noah Long and wingman/forward Tyrell Dewar are other options if the Eagles want like-for-like replacements. How the Eagles handle the Crows' three tall forwards will be interesting, with star defender McGovern unavailable as he works through concussion protocols. Young defender Bo Allan is available after serving a one-match suspension, while co-captain Oscar Allen could move to the backline and make way for Jack Williams to return in attack. There was a League-wide bye in the WAFL at the weekend, but tough midfielder Clay Hall was in strong form prior to that. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Foot 2-4 weeks Sam Darcy Knee 2-5 weeks Riley Garcia Knee 2-4 weeks Arty Jones Hamstring 8-10 weeks Liam Jones Calf Test Adam Treloar Calf Test Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: May 20, 2025

In the mix

Luke Beveridge has his side humming ahead of Thursday night's game against Geelong at Kardinia Park, but he will need to make one change with Arty Jones suffering a nasty hamstring strain. Treloar and Liam Jones are both tests after progressing well from recent calf strains. Oskar Baker and Nick Coffield both impressed in difficult conditions against Williamstown at Point Gellibrand on Saturday. – Josh Gabelich