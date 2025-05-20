Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Hip
|4-6 weeks
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Toby Murray
|Ankle
|3 months
|Kieran Strachan
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
The Crows have been steady at selection for a fortnight, but it will be interesting to see if they take the chance to rest any sore bodies for a home clash against an improved West Coast. There was a League-wide bye at SANFL level, but second-year half-back Charlie Edwards is an in-form option to debut. Draftee Sid Draper was an emergency against Collingwood and could add fresh legs and speed to the midfield. There is the option to play a smaller forward line and rest Taylor Walker, who was substituted against the Magpies and has kicked two goals in his past three games. Versatile forward Luke Pedlar, wingman Billy Dowling and experienced defender Brodie Smith have all been on the cusp of selection, while substitute Sam Berry could be promoted to the 22. Forward Lachlan Murphy has recovered from a hamstring tendon injury and is available. – Nathan Schmook
|Jarrod Berry
|Concussion
|Test
|Sam Day
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|TBC
|Brandon Ryan
|Facial fracture
|4-5 weeks
|Henry Smith
|Foot
|6-7 weeks
|Brandon Starcevich
|Concussion
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
A couple of changes could be expected for Saturday's trip to the MCG to face Hawthorn. Jarrod Berry just needs to get through main training on Thursday to put his hand up for a return on the wing, while ruckman Oscar McInerney should play after missing Sunday's loss against Narrm with soreness. He has not been put on the club's official injury list. With the VFL team having a bye at the weekend, no new faces put their hand up, although Jimmy Tunstill has been a regularly strong contributor at the lower level and untried draftee Ty Gallop has kept the pressure on the key forwards with regular goals. – Michael Whiting
|Blake Acres
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jordan Boyd
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Cottrell
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Cowan
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Tom De Koning
|Throat
|Test
|Orazio Fantasia
|Calf
|Test
|Lachie Fogarty
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brodie Kemp
|Achilles
|Season
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Silvagni
|Groin
|Test
|Jagga Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
The Blues are hopeful of a number of options returning ahead of Saturday's pivotal clash with the Giants. De Koning, Acres and Fogarty will all undergo fitness tests later this week with an eye on playing. There is also an outside chance Silvagni could feature, after being cleared of major damage. However, Boyd will go out of the team while Williams has been given an extra week to recover. Sam Docherty (39 disposals, six marks) could be an option to come back into the side after dominating at VFL level. Harry Lemmey (12 disposals, seven goals) and Harry O'Farrell (17 disposals, eight marks) also put their hands up for AFL debuts, particularly if the club is forced into key-position changes. Billy Wilson (24 disposals, nine marks) is another who continues to stake his claim for a maiden senior appearance, while uncapped ruck Harry O'Keeffe was an AFL emergency last weekend. Alex Cincotta (hip) played his first game of the season in the VFL last week, while Orazio Fantasia (calf) could join him this week. – Riley Beveridge
|Jordan De Goey
|Achilles
|TBC
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|TBC
|Dan Houston
|Calf cork
|Test
|Ash Johnson
|Leg
|3-4 weeks
|Fin Macrae
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Darcy Moore
|Shoulder
|Test
|Lachie Schultz
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
Schultz has been ruled out for a second game and is still working through the concussion protocols. Moore will need to complete a fitness test later in the week after not playing against Adelaide due to an AC joint injury. Houston is also racing the clock to be fit after suffering a corked calf against Adelaide. Charlie West maintained his VFL form with three more goals to continue his pursuit of a debut. Harry DeMattia was busy in the midfield again with 28 touches, while Tom Mitchell banked more minutes in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich
|Nick Bryan
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Achilles
|Season
|Tom Edwards
|Knee
|Season
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jayden Nguyen
|Foot
|7 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Hamstring
|7 weeks
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
The Bombers are set to have Jade Gresham available to return for Friday night's Dreamtime at the 'G clash against Richmond. Darcy Parish is also on track for a comeback, likely at VFL level on Saturday night. Essendon's last VFL game was on May 10, making wholesale changes following the dismal 91-point loss to the Western Bulldogs difficult. First-year duo Zak Johnson and Angus Clarke and midfielder Elijah Tsatas could all come under consideration after impressing at the level before the bye. Forward Matt Guelfi has also played two games back from injury as he pushes for a senior spot. – Dejan Kalinic
|Sean Darcy
|Knee
|Test
|Nat Fyfe
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Odin Jones
|Back
|Season
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Ankle
|Test
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Hamstring/foot
|3 weeks
|Ollie Murphy
|Concussion
|Test
|Quinton Narkle
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|1 week
|Brandon Walker
|Shoulder
|8 weeks
|Michael Walters
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
The Dockers have a big decision to make if Darcy is available given how well the midfield worked with Luke Jackson in the No.1 ruck role and key forward Pat Voss as support. Justin Longmuir has indicated the team will have a "horses for courses" approach to the ruck selection, with young 201cm big man Dante Visentini looming this week as an ideal opponent for Jackson. Wingman O'Driscoll has been important when available and should return to the 22 if he gets through main training on Wednesday. Otherwise there is little reason to tinker after an impressive road win against GWS, with young midfielder Neil Erasmus growing with more exposure and half-back Cooper Simpson playing a key role with ball movement. Fyfe and Sturt will train this Saturday with the aim to push for selection next week. – Nathan Schmook
|Jack Bowes
|Hamstring
|2-5 weeks
|Cillian Burke
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Jhye Clark
|Concussion
|Concussion protocol
|Toby Conway
|Back
|TBC
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Edwards
|Management
|TBC
|Lenny Hofmann
|Back
|Indefinite
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Jacob Molier
|Management
|Indefinite
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
Dangerfield will miss at least one week with a low-grade hamstring strain while Bowes will be out for at least a fortnight and potentially as long as a month with a more severe incidence of the same injury. Clark has also been ruled out with a concussion sustained in the VFL, but there's plenty of good news to balance those fresh injuries. Tom Stewart, Rhys Stanley and Mitch Knevitt will all be available for senior selection, while Cam Guthrie and recruit Jack Martin are both set to play their first competitive minutes of the season when they return via the VFL on managed time following long layoffs. Chris Scott and his match committee have plenty options to replace Dangerfield and Bowes against the Bulldogs on Thursday night, but if they need to look to the VFL, Ted Clohesy starred with 27 disposals, nine tackles, seven clearances and a goal while George Stevens had 31 disposals, 12 tackles and eight clearances in the four-point loss to Port Melbourne. – Michael Rogers
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Berry
|Knee
|6+ weeks
|Jy Farrar
|Finger
|Test
|Will Graham
|Shoulder
|6+ weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|Season
|Lloyd Johnston
|Concussion
|1-3 weeks
|Max Knobel
|Foot
|TBC
|Jake Rogers
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
The Suns' depth is starting to be tested with three casualties from the VFL at the weekend. Following two weeks on the sidelines it would not surprise to see Ethan Read recalled for Sunday's match against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium to replace Ned Moyle who supported Jarrod Witts last week off a short break. David Swallow had immediate impact as a substitute against Hawthorn and could come into the 22. Connor Budarick continues to keep the pressure on, while it won't take long for top-10 draft pick Leo Lombard to be included after playing his first game of the season in the VFL at the weekend. – Michael Whiting
|Finn Callaghan
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Stephen Coniglio
|Glute
|4 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Abdomen
|3-4 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Toby McMullin
|Adductor
|1 week
|Logan Smith
|Illness
|Test
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
The Giants will be forced into a couple of changes, with Callaghan expected to miss at least a month and McMullin also ruled out for Saturday's clash against the Blues. Another setback for Coniglio will further compound matters, with Daniels and Stringer also likely to miss the best part of the next month. James Leake (39 disposals, six tackles) put his hand up for a recall with a strong showing in the VFL, while Harry Rowston (30 disposals, one goal) and Connor Stone (23 disposals, six marks) also made a strong case for selection. Harrison Oliver (29 disposals, seven marks) could be another in contention for a debut after impressing in the reserves. Josaia Delana, Leek Aleer and Ryan Angwin were among the emergencies at AFL level last weekend and will be best placed to earn recalls given the injury issues. – Riley Beveridge
|Luke Breust
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Will Day
|Foot
|2-3 months
|Matt Hill
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Noah Mraz
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
Hawthorn has four available senior players for this Saturday after leaving Jack Gunston and Lloyd Meek in Melbourne for the trip to the Northern Territory. Jarman Impey also missed the game for the birth of his first child. Conor Nash has served his four-game suspension and should slot back in against Brisbane. Breust will miss at least one more game with a back injury. Sam Frost didn't play at either level after being an emergency, while Max Rasmden, Jai Serong and Henry Hustwaite all fired in the VFL for Box Hill on the Gold Coast. – Josh Gabelich
|Marty Hore
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|Season
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Viney
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
The Demons just bumped off the reigning premier so don't expect a raft of changes, but they are facing a bit of a selection conundrum should gun defender Jake Lever and veteran Viney be declared fit. Lever (17 disposals, eight marks) played managed minutes in the VFL on the weekend in his first hitout since injuring his ankle in round two and is a chance to return this week to face the Swans, while Viney is in the final stages of concussion protocols and needs to get through both training sessions this week before being considered for selection. First-year Demon Xavier Lindsay was sent to hospital having trouble swallowing and speaking after copping a heavy hit against Brisbane, but scans cleared him of any major damage and he is expected to line-up against the Swans on Sunday. - Alison O'Connor
|Jackson Archer
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Miller Bergman
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Darcy Tucker
|Back
|Season
|Matt Whitlock
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
The Kangas will get Paul Curtis (suspension) back from his ban ahead of this Saturday's clash with the Pies. There will be more good news in the VFL, with Callum Coleman-Jones (Achilles) set for his first minutes in well over a year. However, Tucker has been ruled out for the season while Whitlock has entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Zac Fisher (23 disposals, one goal) and Will Phillips (22 disposals, one goal) will press for senior recalls after impressing in the VFL last weekend, while Cooper Harvey (14 disposals, three goals) and Eddie Ford (26 disposals, 12 marks) were also among the best at reserves level. – Riley Beveridge
|Tom Cochrane
|Foot
|TBC
|Kane Farrell
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Jason Horne-Francis
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Josh Lai
|Hand
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Todd Marshall
|Achilles
|14-16 weeks
|Jacob Moss
|Ankle
|11-13 weeks
|Josh Sinn
|Hip
|TBC
|Xavier Walsh
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
Not only is Yartapuulti struggling on the field, it's been hit by the injury bus, with Horne-Francis, Jones and Sinn all unavailable from the team thumped by Geelong to face Walyalup this weekend. This will almost certainly mean the recall of veteran Travis Boak, while Jed McEntee would be a good chance to return after being left out last week. Christian Moraes could also find himself in the 22 after playing the sub role against the Cats, while Joe Berry would also be considered. Ken Hinkley is rapidly running out of options, particularly in his half-back line. – Michael Whiting
|Harry Armstrong
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Noah Balta
|Personal
|2 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|6-9 weeks
|Taj Hotton
|ACL
|5-8 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jayden Short
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Smillie
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
Dion Prestia (Achilles) will return through the VFL for his first game of the season, as will Tylar Young (ACL), while Samson Ryan (foot) is also available. Short’s knee soreness has "tracked to the back of his leg" and he has a minor soleus strain. Balta is unavailable for Friday night due to his court-ordered curfew after pleading guilty to assault, and is expected to also be unavailable for the following week's twilight game in Sydney. Lynch developed concussion symptoms after the conclusion of the loss to North Melbourne, with a collision late in the game the cause. Mykelti Lefau (ACL) made a successful return to footy in the VFL, but given he only played a pre-planned three quarters, is not ready to replace Lynch, with Liam Fawcett or Jacob Bauer options. Jacob Blight and Campbell Gray will come under consideration for Balta's spot, although Essendon doesn't have the tallest forward line going around, with James Trezise a shorter rebound option. – Sarah Black
|Zaine Cordy
|Pectoral
|8-10 weeks
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Max King
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Macrae
|Lung
|2-3 weeks
|Liam Stocker
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Alix Tauru
|Suspension
|Round 14
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
Macrae isn't expected to be available until after St Kilda's bye after suffering a punctured lung in the loss to West Coast on Sunday. Stocker will miss another three games with a stress reaction in his foot. Dow is closing in on a return after a nightmare pre-season knee setback and is a month away from playing again. Harry Boyd was the travelling emergency in Perth. Hugh Boxshall (30 disposals and a goal), Zak Jones (39 touches and nine clearances) and Hunter Clark (27 disposals and a goal) were all busy for Sandringham on Sunday. – Josh Gabelich
|Joel Amartey
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Riak Andrew
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Harry Cunningham
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|TBC
|Robbie Fox
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Aaron Francis
|Concussion
|1 week
|Errol Gulden
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|TBC
|Justin McInerney
|Suspension
|Round 12
|Lewis Melican
|Suspension
|Round 12
|Tom Papley
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
The big focus this week will be on skipper Callum Mills, who picked up 20 disposals and a goal in a half of VFL last Friday. Given his long absence and the fact he's played just seven AFL games since September 2023, the sub vest could be an option for his senior return against the Demons. The loss of talls Amartey and Francis could force a recall for Hayden McLean, who had just eight disposals in the twos after he was dropped to find form, while Taylor Adams had 30 disposals and seven clearances in the VFL to firm for a recall. With McInerney also banned, Ollie Florent should come back into the starting 22, with Ben Paton (28 disposals in the VFL) in the frame as well. Fox had a minor setback last week after experiencing some calf tightness, while McDonald went under the knife last week and will meet his surgeon again in a fortnight. - Martin Smith
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|1 week
|Jamie Cripps
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Callum Jamieson
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Matt Owies
|Calf
|4 weeks
|Jack Petruccelle
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Knee
|Season
|Elliot Yeo
|Ankle
|6-7 weeks
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
Injuries to Owies and Cripps open the opportunity for substitute Tom Gross to come into the 22 and spend time forward as he has done at WAFL level. Noah Long and wingman/forward Tyrell Dewar are other options if the Eagles want like-for-like replacements. How the Eagles handle the Crows' three tall forwards will be interesting, with star defender McGovern unavailable as he works through concussion protocols. Young defender Bo Allan is available after serving a one-match suspension, while co-captain Oscar Allen could move to the backline and make way for Jack Williams to return in attack. There was a League-wide bye in the WAFL at the weekend, but tough midfielder Clay Hall was in strong form prior to that. – Nathan Schmook
|Jordan Croft
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Knee
|2-5 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Arty Jones
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Calf
|Test
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|Test
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: May 20, 2025
In the mix
Luke Beveridge has his side humming ahead of Thursday night's game against Geelong at Kardinia Park, but he will need to make one change with Arty Jones suffering a nasty hamstring strain. Treloar and Liam Jones are both tests after progressing well from recent calf strains. Oskar Baker and Nick Coffield both impressed in difficult conditions against Williamstown at Point Gellibrand on Saturday. – Josh Gabelich