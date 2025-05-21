Jade Gresham's return from injury ensures Essendon has fielded at least one Indigenous player in each of the 21 Dreamtime at the 'G clashes with Richmond

Jade Gresham celebrates a goal during the R3 match between Essendon and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on March 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S record of fielding at least one Indigenous player in every Dreamtime at the 'G contest will remain intact after Jade Gresham declared himself fit.

Sidelined by an adductor strain for the past two weeks, Gresham is set to return when the Bombers take on Richmond in the annual Sir Doug Nicholls Round feature match at the MCG on Friday night.

"I'm all good to go. I got through training yesterday and Brad (Scott) gave me the all-clear that I'd be playing Friday night, which is awesome," Gresham said.

"It's a game you want to play, as an Indigenous player, every year.

"To be able to run out this week and represent your people is going to be really important for the footy club and, more broadly, for the AFL and the community."

Former St Kilda forward Gresham, a proud Yorta Yorta man, will feature in Dreamtime at the 'G for the second time, after running out in front of almost 80,000 fans last season.

"I grew up coming to these games every year and running around in the Auskick at half-time," Gresham said.

"I always dreamt to be able to run out in Dreamtime and it's just an awesome occasion for the Indigenous community to represent your people."

Richmond will also have at least one Indigenous player in Friday night's contest, with Rhyan Mansell set to play and Maurice Rioli jnr in the selection mix.

Rhyan Mansell poses during the Sir Doug Nicholls Round media opportunity at the Ian Potter Centre on May 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Mansell, a proud Pakana man, helped design the Tigers' predominantly yellow Dreamtime guernsey and addressed his teammates this week during Sir Doug Nicholls Round celebrations.

"I told my story, my family's story and (that of) the guernsey," Mansell said.

"We're really celebrating the week and what it really means to us as a footy club.

"We've got good (Indigenous) history and we've got a lot of new boys coming in this week for their first Dreamtime (game). It's going to be very exciting."