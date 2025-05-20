Lachie Neale has urged co-skipper Harris Andrews to get back to reading the game like he does best and back himself in against any opposition

Harris Andrews handballs during the match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LACHIE Neale has urged fellow Brisbane co-captain Harris Andrews to ignore opposition attention and "back himself in" ahead of a date with Hawthorn at the MCG on Saturday.

Andrews was below his best in Sunday's loss to Narrm, with Jake Melksham not only playing a defensive role on the two-time All-Australian, but kicking four goals in a pivotal role.

It's far from the first time an opponent has attempted to nullify Andrews, with Hawk Jack Gunston doing a similar job last year and expected to be at it again this weekend.

Learn More 00:46

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Neale said although his fellow leader didn't need any advice on how to defend, he urged Andrews to play his natural game.

"I think Harris, at his best, is not worrying too much about what the opposition are trying to do with him," Neale said.

"He's such an aerial threat, he's so good for us defensively as well. He reads the game so well.

"I feel like when he's playing a little bit below his best, he might be too consumed with what's going on around him.

"For him, if he's just reading the game like he always does, it doesn't really matter who plays on him. He's had it before and he's dominated.

"I just urge him to get back to reading the game like he does and backing himself in."

Learn More 17:15

Andrews was far from the only Lion below their best in the 11-point loss, with coach Chris Fagan saying his team lacked the requisite hunger in the fourth quarter.

Neale said although the loss, which followed a draw the previous week against North Melbourne, was disappointing, it was par for the course during a long season.

"We've been through far worse periods than this. We're not panicking," he said.

"I still feel like the group is pretty hungry.

"It's a really long year … and I think we learned some pretty good lessons last year that if you can find form at the right time, things can change pretty quickly.

"We don't expect to be at our absolute peak at the moment, but we want to start improving a fair bit and get to work."