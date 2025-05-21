Our footy experts have made the call on round 11

Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

AS WE approach the halfway point of the 2025 Toyota AFL Season, one tipster has emerged from the pack.

Michael Whiting improved his lead to two tips clear of the nearest adversary, while two tipsters only managed a dismal three tips last round.

Only one game split our tipsters roughly down the middle, with Carlton v Greater Western Sydney drawing mixed predictions.

Gemma Bastiani is the sole tipster to predict a bounce-back from Yartapuulti after last week's massive loss to Geelong.

Four teams received no love from our tipsters, while only two have backed Sydney after last week's stirring win over the Blues.

Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 13 points

Essendon

Carlton

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Walyalup

Kuwarna

Narrm

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 64

CHAD WINGARD

Western Bulldogs - 8 points

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Walyalup

Kuwarna

Narrm

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 62

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - three points

Essendon

Carlton

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Walyalup

Kuwarna

Narrm

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 61

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs - 11 points

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Walyalup

Kuwarna

Narrm

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 61

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - 8 points

Essendon

Carlton

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Walyalup

Kuwarna

Narrm

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 61

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - eight points

Essendon

Carlton

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Walyalup

Kuwarna

Narrm

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 60

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 17 points

Essendon

Carlton

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Walyalup

Kuwarna

Narrm

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 60

SARAH OLLE

Geelong - 22 points

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Walyalup

Kuwarna

Narrm

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 59

GEMMA BASTIANI

Western Bulldogs - five points

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Kuwarna

Narrm

Gold Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 58

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 21 points

Essendon

Carlton

Brisbane

Collingwood

Walyalup

Kuwarna

Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 56

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 13 points

Essendon

Carlton

Brisbane

Collingwood

Walyalup

Kuwarna

Narrm

Gold Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 54

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Walyalup

Kuwarna

Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 54

TOTALS

Geelong 3-9 Western Bulldogs

Essendon 12-0 Richmond

Carlton 7-5 Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn 10-2 Brisbane

North Melbourne 0-12 Collingwood

Walyalup 11-1 Yartapuulti

Kuwarna 12-0 Waalitj Marawar

Narrm 10-2 Sydney

Euro-Yroke 0-12 Gold Coast