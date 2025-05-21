AS WE approach the halfway point of the 2025 Toyota AFL Season, one tipster has emerged from the pack.
Michael Whiting improved his lead to two tips clear of the nearest adversary, while two tipsters only managed a dismal three tips last round.
Only one game split our tipsters roughly down the middle, with Carlton v Greater Western Sydney drawing mixed predictions.
Gemma Bastiani is the sole tipster to predict a bounce-back from Yartapuulti after last week's massive loss to Geelong.
Four teams received no love from our tipsters, while only two have backed Sydney after last week's stirring win over the Blues.
Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong - 13 points
Essendon
Carlton
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Walyalup
Kuwarna
Narrm
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 64
CHAD WINGARD
Western Bulldogs - 8 points
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Walyalup
Kuwarna
Narrm
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 62
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - three points
Essendon
Carlton
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Walyalup
Kuwarna
Narrm
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 61
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs - 11 points
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Walyalup
Kuwarna
Narrm
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 61
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs - 8 points
Essendon
Carlton
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Walyalup
Kuwarna
Narrm
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 61
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - eight points
Essendon
Carlton
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Walyalup
Kuwarna
Narrm
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 60
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 17 points
Essendon
Carlton
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Walyalup
Kuwarna
Narrm
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 60
SARAH OLLE
Geelong - 22 points
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Walyalup
Kuwarna
Narrm
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 59
GEMMA BASTIANI
Western Bulldogs - five points
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Kuwarna
Narrm
Gold Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 58
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 21 points
Essendon
Carlton
Brisbane
Collingwood
Walyalup
Kuwarna
Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 56
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - 13 points
Essendon
Carlton
Brisbane
Collingwood
Walyalup
Kuwarna
Narrm
Gold Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 54
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Walyalup
Kuwarna
Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 54
TOTALS
Geelong 3-9 Western Bulldogs
Essendon 12-0 Richmond
Carlton 7-5 Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 10-2 Brisbane
North Melbourne 0-12 Collingwood
Walyalup 11-1 Yartapuulti
Kuwarna 12-0 Waalitj Marawar
Narrm 10-2 Sydney
Euro-Yroke 0-12 Gold Coast