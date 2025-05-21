Western Bulldogs defender Bailey Dale and Gold Coast recruit John Noble. Pictures: AFL Photos

A LIMITED club grew by two last weekend. 

Since Champion Data started recording metres gained in 2007, less than one player per season on average has broken the 1000m gained barrier. 

DRAFT
Ultimate Guide to the 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft

It first happened in 2009 when Richmond great Joel Bowden registered 1153m from his 44 disposals in the loss to Narrm. 

Almost all members of the club that grew from 12 to 14 in round 10 are rebounding defenders, as John Noble and Bailey Dale joined the group, although Chad Wingard and Patrick Dangerfield are two outliers. 

When Dangerfield won his Brownlow Medal in his first season at Geelong in 2016, he broke the 1000m barrier on the day he amassed a career-high 48 touches against North Melbourne to go with 13 clearances and 11 inside 50s. 

Aaron Hall broke Bowden's record after 13 years in 2022 and still holds the metres gained title on the back of collecting 38 touches and 11 rebound 50s against Kuwarna. 

25:00

TRA: Bailey’s dogfight, ‘The Eddie Betts Medal’ goes to…

Nat Edwards, Josh Gabelich & Chad Wingard preview round 11

Last Thursday night, Gold Coast recruit Noble continued his strong start to life at the Suns, finishing with a personal best 36 disposals in Darwin, along with eight inside 50s and seven rebound 50s in the win over Hawthorn at TIO Stadium.

Then on Saturday night, Dale did as he pleased against Essendon, finishing with a staggering 49 disposals – a new Western Bulldogs record – under the roof at Marvel Stadium. 

1000+ metres gained club

Player

Club

Match

Metres gained

Aaron Hall

NM

R15, 2022

1172

Joel Bowden

RIC

R4, 2009

1153

Heath Shaw

GWS

R9, 2016

1094

Matthew Boyd

WB

R5, 2011

1072

Pearce Hanley

BRI

R18, 2014

1062

Chad Wingard

PA

R15, 2017

1036

Daniel Rich

BRI

R1, 2023

1035

Tom Stewart

GEE

R7, 2022

1024

Jason Gram

STK

R10, 2007

1024

Patrick Dangerfield

GEE

R12, 2016

1022

Brodie Smith

ADE

R20, 2022

1022

Riley Bonner

STK

R3, 2024

1018

Bailey Dale

WB

R10, 2025

1016

John Noble

GCS

R10, 2025

1004


Only 10 players in VFL/AFL history have reached the half century, with Tom Mitchell holding the record on 54 in his Brownlow year in 2018, just ahead of dual Brownlow medallists Greg Williams and Gary Ablett on 53. Mitchell also finished with 50 disposals in two other games.

Bailey Smith has emerged as a Brownlow Medal contender in 2025 after moving down the highway to Geelong, where he has thrived in his return from a knee reconstruction, leading the AFL for metres gained with 662m per game. 

Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko is the only other player above 600m per game, while Hawthorn half-back Karl Amon is rated No.3, just ahead of Dale and St Kilda young gun Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera. 

Metres gained leaders - 2025

 

Average metres gained

Bailey Smith

662

Dayne Zorko

613

Karl Amon

590

Bailey Dale

577

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

571