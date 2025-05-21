Bailey Dale and John Noble achieved a rare feat with their performances in round 10

Western Bulldogs defender Bailey Dale and Gold Coast recruit John Noble. Pictures: AFL Photos

A LIMITED club grew by two last weekend.

Since Champion Data started recording metres gained in 2007, less than one player per season on average has broken the 1000m gained barrier.

It first happened in 2009 when Richmond great Joel Bowden registered 1153m from his 44 disposals in the loss to Narrm.

Almost all members of the club that grew from 12 to 14 in round 10 are rebounding defenders, as John Noble and Bailey Dale joined the group, although Chad Wingard and Patrick Dangerfield are two outliers.

When Dangerfield won his Brownlow Medal in his first season at Geelong in 2016, he broke the 1000m barrier on the day he amassed a career-high 48 touches against North Melbourne to go with 13 clearances and 11 inside 50s.

Aaron Hall broke Bowden's record after 13 years in 2022 and still holds the metres gained title on the back of collecting 38 touches and 11 rebound 50s against Kuwarna.

Learn More 25:00

Last Thursday night, Gold Coast recruit Noble continued his strong start to life at the Suns, finishing with a personal best 36 disposals in Darwin, along with eight inside 50s and seven rebound 50s in the win over Hawthorn at TIO Stadium.

Then on Saturday night, Dale did as he pleased against Essendon, finishing with a staggering 49 disposals – a new Western Bulldogs record – under the roof at Marvel Stadium.

1000+ metres gained club Player Club Match Metres gained Aaron Hall NM R15, 2022 1172 Joel Bowden RIC R4, 2009 1153 Heath Shaw GWS R9, 2016 1094 Matthew Boyd WB R5, 2011 1072 Pearce Hanley BRI R18, 2014 1062 Chad Wingard PA R15, 2017 1036 Daniel Rich BRI R1, 2023 1035 Tom Stewart GEE R7, 2022 1024 Jason Gram STK R10, 2007 1024 Patrick Dangerfield GEE R12, 2016 1022 Brodie Smith ADE R20, 2022 1022 Riley Bonner STK R3, 2024 1018 Bailey Dale WB R10, 2025 1016 John Noble GCS R10, 2025 1004



Only 10 players in VFL/AFL history have reached the half century, with Tom Mitchell holding the record on 54 in his Brownlow year in 2018, just ahead of dual Brownlow medallists Greg Williams and Gary Ablett on 53. Mitchell also finished with 50 disposals in two other games.

Bailey Smith has emerged as a Brownlow Medal contender in 2025 after moving down the highway to Geelong, where he has thrived in his return from a knee reconstruction, leading the AFL for metres gained with 662m per game.

Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko is the only other player above 600m per game, while Hawthorn half-back Karl Amon is rated No.3, just ahead of Dale and St Kilda young gun Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.