A LIMITED club grew by two last weekend.
Since Champion Data started recording metres gained in 2007, less than one player per season on average has broken the 1000m gained barrier.
It first happened in 2009 when Richmond great Joel Bowden registered 1153m from his 44 disposals in the loss to Narrm.
Almost all members of the club that grew from 12 to 14 in round 10 are rebounding defenders, as John Noble and Bailey Dale joined the group, although Chad Wingard and Patrick Dangerfield are two outliers.
When Dangerfield won his Brownlow Medal in his first season at Geelong in 2016, he broke the 1000m barrier on the day he amassed a career-high 48 touches against North Melbourne to go with 13 clearances and 11 inside 50s.
Aaron Hall broke Bowden's record after 13 years in 2022 and still holds the metres gained title on the back of collecting 38 touches and 11 rebound 50s against Kuwarna.
Last Thursday night, Gold Coast recruit Noble continued his strong start to life at the Suns, finishing with a personal best 36 disposals in Darwin, along with eight inside 50s and seven rebound 50s in the win over Hawthorn at TIO Stadium.
Then on Saturday night, Dale did as he pleased against Essendon, finishing with a staggering 49 disposals – a new Western Bulldogs record – under the roof at Marvel Stadium.
|
1000+ metres gained club
|
Player
|
Club
|
Match
|
Metres gained
|
Aaron Hall
|
NM
|
R15, 2022
|
1172
|
Joel Bowden
|
RIC
|
R4, 2009
|
1153
|
Heath Shaw
|
GWS
|
R9, 2016
|
1094
|
Matthew Boyd
|
WB
|
R5, 2011
|
1072
|
Pearce Hanley
|
BRI
|
R18, 2014
|
1062
|
Chad Wingard
|
PA
|
R15, 2017
|
1036
|
Daniel Rich
|
BRI
|
R1, 2023
|
1035
|
Tom Stewart
|
GEE
|
R7, 2022
|
1024
|
Jason Gram
|
STK
|
R10, 2007
|
1024
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
GEE
|
R12, 2016
|
1022
|
Brodie Smith
|
ADE
|
R20, 2022
|
1022
|
Riley Bonner
|
STK
|
R3, 2024
|
1018
|
Bailey Dale
|
WB
|
R10, 2025
|
1016
|
John Noble
|
GCS
|
R10, 2025
|
1004
Only 10 players in VFL/AFL history have reached the half century, with Tom Mitchell holding the record on 54 in his Brownlow year in 2018, just ahead of dual Brownlow medallists Greg Williams and Gary Ablett on 53. Mitchell also finished with 50 disposals in two other games.
Bailey Smith has emerged as a Brownlow Medal contender in 2025 after moving down the highway to Geelong, where he has thrived in his return from a knee reconstruction, leading the AFL for metres gained with 662m per game.
Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko is the only other player above 600m per game, while Hawthorn half-back Karl Amon is rated No.3, just ahead of Dale and St Kilda young gun Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.
|
Metres gained leaders - 2025
|
|
Average metres gained
|
Bailey Smith
|
662
|
Dayne Zorko
|
613
|
Karl Amon
|
590
|
Bailey Dale
|
577
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
571