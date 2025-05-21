The second batch of AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft nominees have been released ahead of next week's draft

Brandan Parfitt in action during the R4 match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG premiership player Brandan Parfitt, former first-round pick Riley Collier-Dawkins and ex-AFL players Liam McMahon, Nathan Kreuger and Charlie Lazzaro are among the host of delisted players who have nominated for the mid-season rookie draft.

Parfitt, who featured in Geelong's 2022 flag win, was cut by the Cats at the end of last season but has played for Perth in the WAFL and been monitored by the Eagles.

>> SEE THE CURRENT BATCH OF MID-SEASON DRAFT NOMINEES BELOW

He was one of an extra nearly 100 prospects to nominate for the mid-season draft, with the second group now reaching 168 nominees.

Whether the Eagles open a second spot for the mid-season draft could shape Parfitt's hopes, with Richmond VFL midfielder Tom McCarthy looming as the favourite to be West Coast's No.1 pick next Wednesday.

McMahon, who trialled for Carlton's rookie spot over summer, has starred for the Blues' VFL side that he captains, kicking 22 goals from six games to start this season and again put himself on the radar of clubs looking for a mature-age forward.

Liam McMahon celebrates a goal during the VFL R4 match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Arden Street Oval on April 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ex-Tiger Collier-Dawkins, who was taken with pick No.20 in 2018, former Pie and Cat Kreuger and delisted Kangaroo Lazzaro are in the second group of players to nominate, as are former AFL-listed players Jack Bytel (St Kilda and Collingwood), James Van Es (St Kilda) and Joel Garner (Port Adelaide).

Southport ruckman Brayden Crossley, who almost nabbed a rookie spot with the Western Bulldogs over summer, has nominated as part of the secondary group, with Essendon on the lookout for ruck back-up in the second half of the season.

The AFL will release to clubs a full nominations list in coming days ahead of the mid-season rookie draft, which will be broadcast next Wednesday exclusively on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft nominees so far

Tahj Abberley - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Oscar Adams - Glenelg (SANFL)

Coen Ainsworth - Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)

Alex Alessio - Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League) *

Harry Arnold - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Riley Baldi - Casey Demons (VFL)

Zac Banch - Werribee (VFL)

Nelson Beikoff Smart - Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League) *

James Bell - Glenelg (SANFL)

Kane Bevan - Western Australia (WAFL)

Jackson Broadbent - Subiaco (WAFL)

Joshua Browne - Collingwood (VFL)

Lachlan Bryce - Casey Demons (VFL) *

Samuel Buck - Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League) *

Charlie Burke - Subiaco (WAFL)

Jack Bytel - Coburg (VFL)

Archie Caldow - Peel Thunder (WAFL)

Will Chandler - Glenelg (SANFL)

Jack Cleaver - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Nathan Colenso - Williamstown (VFL)

Riley Collier-Dawkins - Williamstown (VFL)

Paddy Cross - Casey Demons (VFL)

Brayden Crossley - Southport (VFL)

Clancy Dennis - Claremont (WAFL)

Kade Dittmar - Central District *

Jordan Doherty - Frankston (VFL) *

Boston Dowling - Collingwood (VFL)

Connor Downie - North Melbourne (VFL) *

Blake Drury - Adelaide Football Club

Elliot Dunkin - South Adelaide

Jared Eckersley - Essendon (VFL)

Ben Edwards - Sydney Swans (VFL)

Corey Ellison - Frankston (VFL)

Tom Evans - Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)

Liam Farrar - Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)

Luke Fellows - North Adelaide

Ashton Ferreira - South Fremantle (WAFL)

Kristian Ferronato - Carlton (VFL)

Brodie Findlay - North Adelaide

Ty Fitzgerald - Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)

Samuel Frost - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Aiden Fyfe - Gold Coast Suns (VFL)

Joel Garner - Richmond (VFL)

Hudson Garoni - Werribee (VFL)

Jake Gasper - Central District

Kobe George - Bell Park

Ryan Gilder - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Jordyn Gillard - Coburg (VFL)

Lachlan Gollant - Williamstown (VFL)

Maison Goodman - Northern Bullants (VFL)

Baron Grant - Endeavour Hills Football Club *

Harry Grant - Central District

Finlay Gray - Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)

Wyatt Greenaway - Brisbane Lions (Coates Talent League)

Jhett Haeata - Richmond (VFL) *

Josh Hamilton - Northern Bullants (VFL)

Matthew Harms - GWS Giants (VFL)

Otis Harvey - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Cooper Herbert - Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)

Dyson Hilder - North Adelaide

Joseph Hinder - Western Australia (WAFL)

Oscar Hine-Baston - Perth (WAFL) *

Damon Hollow - Williamstown (VFL)

Ben Hopkins - North Melbourne (VFL) *

Liam Hude - Collingwood (VFL)

Ethan Hunt - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Lucas Impey – Williamstown (VFL) *

Brock Johnston-Smith - South Cairns Cutters *

John Jorgensen - Northern Bullants (VFL)

Ben Kennedy - Murray Bushrangers (Coates Talent League)

Doug Kerr - Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)

Nathan Kreuger - Geelong Cats (VFL) *

Campbell Lake - Southport (VFL)

Charlie Lazzaro - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Mani Liddy - Central District

Matthew Ling - Norwood (SANFL)

Jordan Lukac - Eagles (SANFL)

Seth MacDonald - Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)

Ewan Mackinlay - North Adelaide

Harry Mahoney - Collingwood (VFL)

Max Mahoney - Collingwood (VFL)

Jayden Matz - Central District *

Ayden McCarroll - Western Jets (Coates Talent League)

Tom McCarthy - Richmond (VFL) *

Tadhg McCarthy - Old Carey Grammarians

Fergus McFadyen - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Solomon McKay - Essendon (VFL)

Brodie McLaughlin - Williamstown (VFL)

Jez McLennan - Port Adelaide (SANFL)

Liam McMahon - Carlton (VFL)

Zai Millane - Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League) *

Harper Montgomery - GWS Giants (VFL)

Louie Montgomery - GWS Giants (VFL)

Milan Murdock - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Amin Naim - Northern Bullants (VFL)

Caleb Nancarrow - Gold Coast SUNS (Coates Talent League)

Olivier Northam - South Adelaide

Finbar O'Dwyer - Williamstown (VFL)

Xavier O'Neill - Essendon (VFL)

Charlie Orchard - Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)

Cameron Owen - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Brandan Parfitt - Perth (WAFL)

Luke Parks - Williamstown (VFL)

Patrick Parnell - Glenelg (SANFL)

Lochlan Paton - Perth (WAFL) *

Will Patton - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Cohen Paul - Euroa Football Netball Club Inc.

Elwood Peckett - Sandringham (VFL)

Flynn Penry - Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)

Jovan Petric - Williamstown (VFL)

Nathan Philactides - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Ethan Phillips - Carlton (VFL)

Mitchell Podhajski - Coburg (VFL)

Dayne Posthuma - Central District

Liam Purcell - Sandringham (VFL)

Nicholas Quigg - Essendon (VFL)

Sebastian Quirk - Frankston (VFL)

Wil Rantall - Greater Western Victoria Rebels (Coates Talent League)

Billy Richardson - Sandringham (VFL)

Jack Riding - Werribee (VFL)

Jez Rigoni - Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)

Flynn Riley - Montmorency *

Max Roney - Tasmania (Coates Talent League)

Charlie Rozenes - Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)

Tom Ryan - Sydney Swans (Coates Talent League) *

Mitchell Ryan - Sandringham (VFL)

Jack Saunders - Norwood (SANFL)

Galen Savigni - Subiaco (WAFL)

Taj Schofield - Subiaco (WAFL)

Elijah Scoble - Perth (WAFL) *

Michael Sellwood - Peel Thunder (WAFL)

Liam Serong - Coburg (VFL)

Marc Sheather - GWS Giants (VFL)

Josh Shepherd - Heidelberg (NFNL)

Luca Slade - Sturt

Oskar Smartt - Essendon (VFL) *

Harshul Sodhi - Kambalda Football Club (Goldfields Football League) *

Riley Sprigg - Western Australia (WAFL) *

Ethan Stanley - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Roan Steele - Western Australia (WAFL)

Luke Strnadica - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Gabriel Stumpf - Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)

Frank Szekely - North Adelaide

Benjamin Thomas - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

James Tidemann - Sydney Swans (VFL)

Sam Toner - Richmond (VFL)

Donovan Toohey - Coburg (VFL)

Lucas Tovey - Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)

Cooper Trembath - North Melbourne (VFL)

Izaak Twelftree - Conor Norwood (SANFL)

Austin van der Struyf - Claremont (WAFL)

James Van Es - Port Melbourne (VFL) *

Samuel van Rooyen - Claremont (WAFL)

Jackson Voss - Frankston (VFL)

Zac Walker - Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League) *

Samuel Waltham - Sturt

Jack Watkins - Port Adelaide (SANFL) *

Hugh White - Northern Knights (Coates Talent League)

Cooper Whyte - Werribee (VFL)

Nick Williams - Southport (VFL)

Ethan Williams - Sandringham (VFL)

Tom Williamson - Ararat Football Netball Club

Conor Willis - Collingwood (VFL)

Riley Wills - Perth (WAFL)

Lachlan Wilson - Richmond (VFL)

Flynn Young - Werribee (VFL)

Noah Yze - Casey Demons (VFL)

* = nominated for 18-month contract terms