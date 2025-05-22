Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 11 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Jack Macrae kicks the ball during Euro-Yroke's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BYES are nearly upon us, but injuries have hit, forcing coaches into multiple trades ahead of round 11.

Jack Macrae (FWD/MID, $936,000), Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $847,000) and Finn Callaghan (MID, $956,000) have all been ruled out for multiple weeks.

It's left coaches looking at premium options to avoid having to field more rookies.

The Traders bring you all the round 11 teams and latest Fantasy news, plus the best captains for this week.

