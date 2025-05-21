Angus Clarke will make his AFL debut in the Bombers' Dreamtime at the 'G clash against the Tigers

Angus Clarke in action during an Essendon training session on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has picked Angus Clarke to make his debut against Richmond in Dreamtime at the 'G clash on Friday night.

The 18-year-old was told on Wednesday after strong recent showings convinced Brad Scott to select the Mount Gambier product.

Clarke impressed across the pre-season with his aerobic endurance and would have played earlier if not for injuries, including a broken collarbone.

But now the South Australian will become the sixth debutant for the Bombers in 2025, after Isaac Kako, Tom Edwards, Saad El-Hawli, Lewis Hayes and Archer Day-Wicks.

Clarke grew up 15 minutes away from Mason Redman's hometown and was likened to the Essendon defender before the Bombers selected him with pick No.39 in last November's Telstra AFL Draft.

Not many, if any, draftees travelled further in 2024 to enhance their draft chances. Clarke travelled back and forth from the tiny farming town of Tantanoola to Adelaide, either by plane or the nine-hour round trip in the car, after he was picked in the state team.

The 188cm defender impressed recruiters not just with his athletic gifts and footy IQ, but also with his commitment to making it to the AFL. Clarke cut and sold firewood to cover the cost of the bumpy flights on 30-seat planes.

Now his parents will be flying to Melbourne to watch Clarke play in front of a crowd that is projected to go close to 80,000 at the MCG.