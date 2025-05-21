Justin Longmuir says he will do what is best for the team when he picks his No.1 ruck each week

Luke Jackson competes with Kieren Briggs during the R10 match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and GWS at Engie Stadium, on May 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WALYALUP coach Justin Longmuir will be guided by what is best for the team when locking in his No.1 ruckman as the Dockers prepare to again have big men Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy both available.

Jackson was outstanding against Greater Western Sydney and spearheaded the team's important 34-point win from the ruck with 32 hitouts and seven clearances as Darcy recovered from a jarred knee.

Darcy trained with the main group for periods on Wednesday and is pushing to return against Yartapuulti on Saturday night, with the big man also focusing on his goalkicking during the session.

Longmuir said the Dockers would continue to have a "horses for courses" approach with selection in the crucial ruck position as both big men pushed to play in their preferred role.

"It's a good problem to have, having two really good ruckmen who both want to play there and it really comes down to whatever the team needs," Longmuir said on Wednesday.

"I have conversations with all the players all the time about their roles, and there's a balance between what the individual wants and what the team needs.

"All along, I've said with Sean and Luke that it's horses for courses. One of them is going to be matched up better against one ruckman one week and the other ruckman is going to be better matched up the week after."

Longmuir said the 'horses for courses' philosophy was about both team selection and minutes spent in the ruck as the Dockers prepare to face a Power midfield that has included young big man Dante Visentini for the past two weeks.

The Power also have the option of recalling more hardened ruck Jordon Sweet, with versatile tall Jeremy Finlayson typically serving as the back-up big man.

Longmuir said there were several options for Darcy this week, providing he pulled up well from main training on Wednesday, including another week off to complete a controlled training session over the weekend.

Sean Darcy heads to the interchange with ice strapped to his left knee before the final quarter during the R9 match between Fremantle and Collingwood at Optus Stadium on May 8, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"We'll have a conversation with him after training and see where his confidence in his knee and whether he needs a bit more of a training block in terms of one more training session," Longmuir said.

"He's been playing lower game time at AFL level, so there's an opportunity to keep doing that as well.

"He hasn't done a massive footy load yet, so get through training and pull up well and we'll go from there.

"There's people talking about mini pre-seasons and that type of thing, but I don't think we're at that stage."

Longmuir was wary of a Yartapuulti team this week that has "a strong history of bouncing back", with the Power reeling after three straight defeats that have included heavy losses to Geelong (76 points) and the Western Bulldogs (90 points).

He said the team would work through later in the week whether they employ a lockdown player on "a mid or a half-back", with Corey Wagner having recent success in run-with roles.

After up and down form this season that has seen the Dockers back up impressive wins with disappointing losses, Longmuir said the 5-5 team was trying to "live in the moment" as it pursues consistency.

"I think our mindset needs to be to make sure we stay in the moment," he said.

Fremantle players celebrate after the round 10 match against GWS at Engie Stadium on May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Wins are hard to come by in this industry, and road wins are hard to come by, especially at a place where we've never won before.

"So it was not move on and get in a panic stage where we have to move on and repeat the win and build on our form and get in that mindset too early. Sit in it, enjoy it with your teammates.

"Players were really open and honest about what they felt led to the performance, and now it's reset and go again against Port. We're just trying to live in the moment and make sure we win every day."