Waalitj Marawar has re-signed a trio of players, including a player who briefly considered joining arch rival Fremantle at the end of last year

L-R: Jack Hutchinson, Tim Kelly and Tyrell Dewar. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT SEEMS Tim Kelly has rediscovered his love for the game with the star midfielder re-signing with Waalitj Marawar until the end of 2027.

The Eagles announced on Friday that Kelly, exciting wingman Tyrell Dewar and athletic utility Jack Hutchinson have all penned new multi-year deals.

Kelly's two-year extension takes him to 2027, while Dewar is now locked in until the end of 2028 after being handed a three-year deal.

Hutchinson was already contracted for 2026, and his new three-year deal secures his future until the end of 2029.

Kelly was linked with a shock move to Fremantle at the end of last year following another dismal season from the Eagles.

West Coast had won just 10 games across the previous three seasons, and Kelly spoke openly in February about how his love for the game hadn't been great in recent years.

More concerns about Kelly's mindset were raised earlier this year when his poor form resulted in him being dropped to the WAFL.

But a move into attack in recent weeks seems to have revitalised the 30-year-old, who played an important role in last week's breakthrough win over St Kilda.

"I'm absolutely stoked to be committing for another two years," said Kelly, who joined West Coast from Geelong at the end of 2019.

"I'm always really grateful for the opportunity that the club gave me, they got me and my family home at a time when we really needed it.

"There was no intentions of looking anywhere else, and I'm just pumped that we could get this done."

Tim Kelly leaves the field after the R6 match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium on April 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

High-flying Hutchinson burst onto the scene following his arrival through the 2024 mid-season draft.

The 23-year-old has played 14 games for West Coast and has locked down a regular spot under new coach Andrew McQualter.

The Inverloch local kicked five goals in his WAFL debut just days after being drafted and made his AFL debut the following week.

"I'm super pumped, coming over less than a year ago and to now re-sign is amazing," Hutchinson said.

"I've been loving my time over here and I think we're moving the right way so I'm super keen to be involved in the next few years with the club."

Jack Hutchinson kicks the ball during the R7 match between West Coast and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on April 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Naitanui Academy graduate Dewar has signed a three-year contract extension and the 21-year-old will remain with Waalitj Marawar until at least the end of 2028.

"I feel so grateful, it's a big thing for me and my family," Dewar said.

"The club put so much trust in me in my first year, I got picked up as a Category B rookie and they've just believed in me since I first got drafted, and I'm forever grateful for the opportunity they've given me."