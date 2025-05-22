Waalitj Marawar will pick just one player in the Mid-Season Draft next week

Jeremy McGovern during West Coast's 2025 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

WAALITJ Marawar has not considered moving star defender Jeremy McGovern to its inactive list as he awaits a meeting with the AFL concussion panel, with the club expected to use one pick only in next week's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

The Eagles will have the first selection next Wednesday night and have been linked strongly to Richmond VFL midfielder Tom McCarthy, with the versatile 24-year-old midfielder viewed as the best available prospect after a strong start to the season.

Coach Andrew McQualter said the uncertainty around McGovern's playing future was a challenge for the star defender after ongoing concussion symptoms, but the club is not anticipating another list spot opening.

He said McGovern, who is the club's reigning club champion and a 2024 All Australian, would take some time off as the Eagles travel to Adelaide this week to face Kuwarna.

Jeremy McGovern during the match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Gov's doing okay. The unknown is a bit of a challenge, but he's doing OK," McQualter said on Thursday.

"We're going to continue to support him and he'll have a couple of days off work as we go to Adelaide this weekend. Then it's just so uncertain at the moment what happens next.

"We know it's going to the panel, but when that's decided and when that will happen we're not sure yet. So we'll just wait and see and keep supporting Gov through the process."

Asked if the Eagles would move McGovern to the inactive list to create room for a second mid-season pick, McQualter said: "No, that's not something that we're planning on doing at this stage".

The Eagles will target the best available player next Wednesday, rather than a specific positional need, despite struggling for depth in the key defensive posts.

Stability is building, however, after strong performances from tall duo Harry Edwards and Sandy Brock against Euro-Yroke, with McQualter also willing to move Oscar Allen back again if needed against Adelaide's tall forwards.

The coach said draftee Bo Allan was also available for selection this week, while 195cm backman Rhett Bazzo was close to playing his first game for the season.

"He's definitely around the mark and he's improving every week," McQualter said of Bazzo.

"He missed a lot of football but he's played maybe four or five games in a row now, four full games, and he's training well. So he's starting to put himself in a position where he's ready to go."

The form of young star Harley Reid has been a shining light for the Eagles across an improved month, with the second-year midfielder returning to an onball role and putting a slow start to the year behind him.

McQualter said he was excited to see what the 20-year-old could produce through the rest of the season.

"I think it's been there for all to see that he had a challenging start to the year, and we've obviously moved him through positions a couple of times," he said.

"I think he's building every week, he's growing, he's competing really hard and I think he's just going to get better every week.

"I'm really looking forward to the second half of the year for Harley, or the last two thirds of the year. I think he's in a good space and helping our team."