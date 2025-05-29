Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 12 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Angus Clarke celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Richmond in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE BYE rounds have arrived.

We're back to best 18 in AFL Fantasy Classic as coaches look to get through one of the trickier bye rounds, which run across five weeks this year.

Forced trades have also forced coaches' hands with Zach Reid (DEF, $749,000) and Sam Lalor (MID/FWD, $560,000) injured.

The Traders bring you all the round 12 teams and latest Fantasy news, plus the best captains for this week.

Also, check out Roy's Fantasy stocktake for who to buy and sell here.

And read Calvin's Fantasy ready for the best captains, trade targets and draft options here.

