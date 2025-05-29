Damien Hardwick says Mac Andrew would be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of their clash with Fremantle

Mac Andrew during Gold Coast's training session at Austworld Centre Oval on May 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast defender Mac Andrew is "probable" to face Fremantle on Saturday, despite not taking part in the Suns' main training session on Thursday, says coach Damien Hardwick.

Andrew was helped off the field in the dying minutes of Sunday's win over St Kilda with an ankle injury and has slowly been recovering during the week.

Hardwick said his lanky key defender would be given every chance to prove his fitness, although ultimately it would be a decision between the club's medical team and Andrew.

"He's trending towards probable, which is always a positive," Hardwick said.

"He's a really important player, we've just got to make sure he's right to go.

"There's no risk of further injury, but we want to make sure he's capable of performing close to his best.

"He'll train a little bit more tomorrow and we'll get a better understanding then."

Mac Andrew receives medical attention during the match between Euro-Yroke and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

It's a part of the ground Gold Coast is a little thin in, following the season-ending ACL injuries suffered by Charlie Ballard and versatile Elliott Himmelberg.

Caleb Graham is also unavailable for the weekend as he nurses a minor Achilles grumble.

The Suns used Wednesday night's Mid-Season Rookie Draft to replenish their tall defensive stocks, recruiting Glenelg's Oscar Adams and Casey's Caleb Lewis.

Fremantle will bring Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss east as its tall forward targets, with Hardwick expecting Sean Darcy to return from a knee injury and join Luke Jackson as a dual ruck threat.

"We are thin, but we are also very confident we've got a lot of hybrids capable of playing tall and small.

"If Mac doesn't play, I think we're still well placed with who would come in to replace him."