Alex Neal-Bullen says Adelaide's blockbuster against Brisbane is an opportunity for it to display a new-found maturity

Josh Rachele (centre) celebrates in the rooms with teammates after winning the match between Sydney and Adelaide at the SCG in round 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A REJUVENATED Adelaide's new-found maturity faces an acid test against the reigning premier, Crows forward Alex Neal-Bullen says.

The third-placed Crows host second-placed Brisbane at Adelaide Oval in a blockbuster eagerly anticipated by Neal-Bullen and his teammates.

"It's a big game," Neal-Bullen told reporters on Monday.

"It's where this footy club wants to be: Friday night against one of the most in-form teams over the last couple of years.

"And understanding we have to focus on ourselves as well - we understand the opposition are a great side but you can't worry too much about them if you're not focusing on yourself and the 23 (players) that will run out."

The Crows are on track to return to the finals for the first time since 2017 with eight wins and four losses - the most recent victory a 90-point away drubbing of Sydney.

Neal-Bullen said that result, and the ruthlessness displayed by his team throughout, evidenced Adelaide's growth in on-field maturity.

"We've got to maintain that now, maintain that level of composure and maturity," he said.

"And for us to get to where we want to get to, you have got to have to see that more consistently.

"We have built up to a level now where we, when we get to the start line of each game, there's a level of expectation internally.

"The ability now is to bring that each week.

"Brisbane, they're a team that play in a lot of big games. I'm sure, speaking on behalf of the group, a lot of the boys would watch a bit of their footy because they're a team that everyone wants to aspire to be like.

"And for us now ... it's a great opportunity for us as a group, young players and older players, to come together and show that level of maturity."

Neal-Bullen also defended teammate Wayne Milera's post-game comments describing Sydney as a "bit of a rabble".

Adelaide chief executive Tim Silvers phoned his Swans counterpart Tom Harley to apologise for the comments of Milera, nicknamed 'Junior'.

"I can assure you Junior's comments, there was no malice ... the club has made contact with the Sydney Swans just to make sure there's no grey area and how the respect levels are between each football team," Neal-Bullen said.