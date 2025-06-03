Shai Bolton has flourished after moving into the midfield more prominently since round nine

Shai Bolton celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Fremantle at People First Stadium in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Shai Bolton says he is growing more comfortable by the week as a key connector of the Dockers' midfield and forward line, with the gun recruit flourishing since a key turning point one month ago.

Bolton has quickly emerged as the game-breaking star the Dockers invested heavily in last year, moving into the midfield more prominently since round nine and booting three goals in critical road wins against both Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast.

The former Richmond star is the only player in the League across the last four rounds to rank inside the top 20 for both goals (2 a game) and contested possessions (11.8), paying tribute to Freo's midfield leaders for his transition.

He said the round eight loss to St Kilda had been a turning point for the Dockers, prompting conversations about how to be a more connected group and sparking a month-long run of form that has them back in the finals mix.

"We wanted to be more connected out on the field and after the St Kilda game we all had a talk," Bolton told AFL.com.au.

"I think now that we're playing well, there's more games where we can play a bit better and improve.

"We know that we can play great footy if we're all connected and we all play as a group and we play as a team. But I feel like that [St Kilda game] was a turning point for us."

Bolton is proving to be a trade coup for the Dockers after crossing in exchange for picks No.10, No.11 and No.18, with the Tigers sending back the No.14 pick which was eventually used to secure draftee Murphy Reid (at No.17).

Managed after a pre-season leg injury, Bolton missed the Dockers' round one loss against Geelong and went goalless in his first two games in purple while showing glimpses of his talent.

He was the sixth most used centre bounce player for the Dockers across the first eight rounds, but the 26-year-old has emerged over the past four rounds to be the third option alongside midfield stars Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong.

Shai Bolton in action during the match between Walyalup and Yartapuulti at Optus Stadium in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SHAI BOLTON'S MAGNET ROUNDS 1-8 ROUNDs 9-12 Midfield % 30% 54% Forward % 70% 46% CB Attendances 9.9 12.2

"We have good experience in the midfield, and they just tell me where I need to go, but every game I play I feel like I get more confident and know where to go and what spots to be at," Bolton said.

"Everyone has to be onboard, because sometimes I go in the centre bounce and sometimes I go forward, so talking on the field is one of our main points and we want to be an organised team and ready to go."

Form has followed for Bolton with the extra midfield minutes, and so have the big moments, including a chasedown tackle on Nick Holman against the Suns that set up Jye Amiss' match-winning goal.

SHAI BOLTON'S FORM ROUNDS 1-8 ROUNDs 9-12 AFL Player Rating Points 10.9 15.3 Disposals 16.9 22.5 Contested possessions 6.9 11.8 Clearances 2.0 4.8 Centre Clearances 0.9 2.5 Tackles 1.7 4.0 Score Involvements 7.4 6.0 Goals 1.1 2.0

Bolton's three goals against the Suns included a stunning 50m shot on the run out of a centre bounce and a clutch set shot on an angle in the fourth quarter that gave the Dockers' some important breathing room.

He was equally sharp against Greater Western Sydney in the round 10 road trip, converting from long range, a snapped set shot on an angle, and a crumbing opportunity, earning 10 coaches votes in that clash.

"I don't take too much of the credit, a lot of the boys hit me in good spots and a lot of it is from good work from my teammates," Bolton said of his scoreboard impact.

"I don't think there were standouts (against Gold Coast) and I think everyone just played as a team and everyone just stood up, to be honest.

"Sometimes when we're in tight games like that, [the result] goes the other way, but it was a big improvement and shows where we are as a team. It was awesome."