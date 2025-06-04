Jamarra Ugle-Hagan after the Elimination Final match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at the MCG, September 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has declared Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is "our player" amid speculation the exiled forward will seek a fresh start in Sydney.

Ugle-Hagan remains on a leave of absence from the Whitten Oval as he deals with personal issues.

The former No.1 draft pick hasn't played all season, after being unable to regularly train with the rest of the Bulldogs since late last year.

Ugle-Hagan has recently spent time at a health retreat in northern NSW in an effort to get his life, and career, back on track.

On Tuesday, Ugle-Hagan posted a Rocky-style training montage that appeared to show his physical and mental health was improving.

Beveridge declared the video of Ugle-Hagan a "great sign".

"We've got to keep an open mind about his prosperity and his future," Beveridge said on Wednesday.

"I'm taking that as a positive ... with the new challenges and the commitment to going away and focusing on his own wellbeing and his life journey. 

"Hopefully he's got some things in a bit more of an order, and that can propel him into his footy yet at some point. When that is, who knows, it might still be a fair way away."

A report on the Nine Network on Tuesday night suggested Ugle-Hagan, who is contracted at the Bulldogs until the end of 2026, was wanting to play with the Swans next season.

"Just take any speculation in regards to any player with a grain of salt, that's the way we approach it," Beveridge said.

"He's our player. 

"We'll do our best to continue to look at what's right for him and look after him. I've got no thoughts that he won't be here next year."

In further positive news for the Bulldogs, star forward Sam Darcy is expected to return from a knee injury for next week's clash with St Kilda.

Darcy hurt himself in the Bulldogs' previous game against the Saints back in round six.

Initial fears were that Darcy had ruptured his ACL and would miss the entire season.

But the 21-year-old looks like missing just seven games with an impaction fracture in his left knee.

"It seems like Sam will probably be available next week," Beveridge said ahead of Thursday night's match against Hawthorn.

"He's trained with the group, got through most of the sessions ... he's been a real pro in his rehab. 

"It seems like he'll be ready for next week's game at this point in time."