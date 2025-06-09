The next edition of AFL.com.au's The 25 will be published on Tuesday

Bailey Smith during Geelong's game against the Western Bulldogs in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 25 will return on Tuesday, so who were the biggest movers and shakers in the past month?

This year, AFL.com.au launched The 25, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

On Tuesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the June edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes based on the past month of games.

Noah Anderson and Hugh McCluggage both sat just outside the May list so could surge into the The 25 after some strong recent performances, while Bailey Smith has surged into Brownlow Medal consideration in the past month.

Jeremy Cameron and Jordan Dawson have both been in red-hot form since the last list and are set to move up, while Carlton spearhead Charlie Curnow (No.16 in May) has been well done on his best form and is set to drop.

See below for a reminder of The 25 for May and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Tuesday when we will publish the June edition.

1) Nick Daicos

2) Marcus Bontempelli

3) Patrick Cripps

4) Isaac Heeney

5) Zak Butters

6) Lachie Neale

7) Jeremy Cameron

8) Chad Warner

9) Caleb Serong

10) Max Gawn

11) Christian Petracca

12) Zach Merrett

13) Sam Taylor

14) Toby Greene

15) Matt Rowell

16) Charlie Curnow

17) Jesse Hogan

18) Jordan Dawson

19) Izak Rankine

20) Patrick Dangerfield

21) Bailey Smith

22) Steele Sidebottom

23) Harris Andrews

24) Jason Horne-Francis

25) Sam Darcy