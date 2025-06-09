THE 25 will return on Tuesday, so who were the biggest movers and shakers in the past month?
This year, AFL.com.au launched The 25, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.
On Tuesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the June edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes based on the past month of games.
Noah Anderson and Hugh McCluggage both sat just outside the May list so could surge into the The 25 after some strong recent performances, while Bailey Smith has surged into Brownlow Medal consideration in the past month.
Jeremy Cameron and Jordan Dawson have both been in red-hot form since the last list and are set to move up, while Carlton spearhead Charlie Curnow (No.16 in May) has been well done on his best form and is set to drop.
See below for a reminder of The 25 for May and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Tuesday when we will publish the June edition.
The 25, May edition
1) Nick Daicos
2) Marcus Bontempelli
3) Patrick Cripps
4) Isaac Heeney
5) Zak Butters
6) Lachie Neale
7) Jeremy Cameron
8) Chad Warner
9) Caleb Serong
10) Max Gawn
11) Christian Petracca
12) Zach Merrett
13) Sam Taylor
14) Toby Greene
15) Matt Rowell
16) Charlie Curnow
17) Jesse Hogan
18) Jordan Dawson
19) Izak Rankine
20) Patrick Dangerfield
21) Bailey Smith
22) Steele Sidebottom
23) Harris Andrews
24) Jason Horne-Francis
25) Sam Darcy