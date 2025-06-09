Alyssa Healy, Cadel Evans and Matt Shirvington. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT WAS another huge day for sliders as the Big Freeze 2025 returned ahead of the King's Birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood on Monday.

Some of the biggest names in Australian sport and entertainment slid into a chilling ice bath to raise money for FightMND, a cause close to the AFL community's heart and driven by football legend Neale Daniher, who continues his personal fight against 'the beast'.

The former Melbourne coach, who is the 2025 Australian of the Year, was diagnosed with MND more than a decade ago.

He visited both clubs in recent days to speak to the playing groups.

"We're so grateful that he's still able to get on the front foot and get out in front of us all and present the fight that he's in," Melbourne's Trent Rivers said this week.

"The amount of money they've been able to raise and the awareness around MND is just incredible.

"We hope the Melbourne faithful come out in numbers and rally behind us because we're definitely going to need them."

The FightMND Army has raised more than $115 million, which has helped fund vital research, support Australians living with MND and drive progress toward a cure.

Do your bit and donate today.

Ariarne Titmus (Olivia Newton-John)

Cadel Evans (Max Gawn)

Peter Daicos (Heath Ledger)

Matt Nable (Angus Young)

Liz Watson (Margot Robbie)

Matt Shirvington (Chris Hemsworth)

Alyssa Healy (Magda Szubanski)

Aaron Davey (Michael Long)

Craig Lowndes (Mad Max)

Mark Taylor (Shane Warne)

