MICHAEL Whiting has maintained his two-point advantage at the top of the leaderboard but there are four other tipsters within touching distance as we head into the second of the bye rounds.
Chad Wingard is just two back, with Riley Beveridge, Josh Gabelich and Sarah Olle a further two behind.
Port Adelaide's clash against Melbourne looms as the closest pick of round 14, while four games are expected to be one-sided.
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs - 30 points
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Geelong
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 82
CHAD WINGARD
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Geelong
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 80
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - 29 points
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Geelong
Fremantle
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 78
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs - 34 points
Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Fremantle
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 78
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Geelong
Fremantle
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 78
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs - 24 points
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Geelong
Fremantle
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 77
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 26 points
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Geelong
Fremantle
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 77
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 21 points
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Geelong
Fremantle
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 75
DAMIAN BARRETT
Western Bulldogs - seven points
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Geelong
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 74
GEMMA BASTIANI
Western Bulldogs - 18 points
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Geelong
Fremantle
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 73
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Geelong
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 71
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Western Bulldogs - 24 points
Adelaide
Brisbane
Geelong
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 71
TOTALS
St Kilda 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn 10-2 Adelaide
Brisbane 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Essendon 0-12 Geelong
North Melbourne 0-12 Fremantle
Port Adelaide 5-7 Melbourne
West Coast 2-10 Carlton
Byes: Collingwood, Gold Coast, Sydney, Richmond