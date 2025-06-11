Our footy experts have made the call on round 14

Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

MICHAEL Whiting has maintained his two-point advantage at the top of the leaderboard but there are four other tipsters within touching distance as we head into the second of the bye rounds.

Chad Wingard is just two back, with Riley Beveridge, Josh Gabelich and Sarah Olle a further two behind.

Port Adelaide's clash against Melbourne looms as the closest pick of round 14, while four games are expected to be one-sided.

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs - 30 points

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Geelong

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 82

CHAD WINGARD

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Geelong

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 80

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 29 points

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Geelong

Fremantle

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 78

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - 34 points

Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Fremantle

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 78

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Geelong

Fremantle

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 78

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs - 24 points

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Geelong

Fremantle

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 77

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 26 points

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Geelong

Fremantle

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 77

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 21 points

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Geelong

Fremantle

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 75

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - seven points

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Geelong

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 74

GEMMA BASTIANI

Western Bulldogs - 18 points

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Geelong

Fremantle

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 73

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Geelong

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 71

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 24 points

Adelaide

Brisbane

Geelong

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 71

TOTALS

St Kilda 0-12 Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn 10-2 Adelaide

Brisbane 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

Essendon 0-12 Geelong

North Melbourne 0-12 Fremantle

Port Adelaide 5-7 Melbourne

West Coast 2-10 Carlton

Byes: Collingwood, Gold Coast, Sydney, Richmond