Fremantle has criticised Melbourne for fuelling trade speculation about Luke Jackson

Simon Garlick (left) and Luke Jackson. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE chief executive Simon Garlick has taken a swipe at Melbourne's leaders over public comments that fuelled trade speculation around star ruck Luke Jackson.

Demons coach Simon Goodwin last month signalled an interest in luring 2021 premiership player Jackson back to the club.

Goodwin said "we'd certainly be interested" if Jackson, who is contracted to the Dockers until the end of 2029, became available.

Dees captain Max Gawn also hinted at Jackson's possible return in a radio interview, but later apologised for his comments, which he said were intended as a joke.

The speculation around Jackson - whose partner, former Australian netball star Kelsey Brown, is from Victoria - has come amid reports around Melbourne star Kysaiah Pickett's interest in joining Fremantle.

But, as revealed on AFL.com.au this week, Pickett is now weighing up a monster nine-year contract extension from the Demons, raising hopes he will stay in Melbourne.

Garlick on Wednesday dismissed the suggestion of a Pickett-Jackson trade and hit back at the Dees.

"To borrow an infamous line from Will Smith, I think Melbourne should take our players' names out of their mouths," Garlick said on SEN radio.

"It's interesting. Hearing the captain and coach speak specifically on Luke was really disappointing.

"It's not a practice that we engage in, but that's their prerogative."

Jackson has starred for Fremantle this season, splitting his time in the ruck, midfield and forward-line.

"He's in phenomenal form," Garlick said.

"He's an unbelievable character around the footy club in terms of his enthusiasm, his infectious nature, he's a great teammate and we just love having him being a part of the club.

"He's clearly signed for a long period of time, he loves the footy club, and you can see that in both his actions and his words.

"It (letting Jackson go) is not even a consideration for us ... he's a cornerstone of our club for a long time to come."

In March, Jackson said he "definitely will" be a Fremantle player long-term and ruled out a move back to Victoria when asked directly about the prospect by reporters.

Garlick also brushed off trade rumours around 21-year-old midfielder Neil Erasmus, who is out of contract.

"We see him again as a really important part of the midfield," Garlick said.

Meanwhile, Fremantle youngsters Isaiah Dudley and Aiden Riddle have both signed one-year contract extensions to remain on the club's rookie list until the end of next season.

Exciting small forward Dudley has kicked eight goals in nine games this season, including two as the starting substitute, while ruck-forward Riddle is yet to debut.