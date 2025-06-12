Aaron Naughton and Adam Treloar celebrate a goal during the R14 match between Western Bulldogs and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on June 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THE first return fixture of the season, the Western Bulldogs made a second big statement against St Kilda.

Mercurial forward Sam Darcy was back in a big way for the Dogs, with three goals and a confident leap at the ball as his side overran the Saints by 72 points at a chilly Marvel Stadium.

SAINTS V BULLDOGS Full match details and stats

Darcy moved well in his first game back from a serious knee injury suffered in the round six win over the Saints, helping his side to a 20.12 (132) to 8.12 (60) victory on Thursday evening.

The Dogs have now beaten the Saints by a combined 143 points this year.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 13:48 Full post-match, R14: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 14’s match against St Kilda

09:33 Lyon post-match, R14: 'That's where we aspire to get to, but there's no magic bullet in the AFL' Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 14’s match against Western Bulldogs

08:12 Highlights: St Kilda v Western Bulldogs The Saints and Bulldogs clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:49 ‘Frightening for the whole competition’: Darcy’s back Sam Darcy barely misses a beat in his return from injury, hauling in towering marks and slotting three goals in a powerful performance

00:38 Sign of the Hynes: Cooper claims first AFL goal Bulldogs sub Cooper Hynes takes his moment, clunking a clever mark and drilling his maiden major in the big league

00:39 West winds up and goes whack as Dogs feast again Rhylee West joins the party in the third term with a missile from long range

00:47 ‘One of the best pieces of play you’ll see’: Windhager at work Marcus Windhager earns plenty of plaudits after running down Matthew Kennedy in a huge tackle, before completing the play with a fine goal

00:59 ‘Welcome back’: Darcy wastes no time on return Sam Darcy hits the scoreboard early in his long-awaited comeback from injury

00:33 Jack sneaks out the back and wins thrilling race Jack Higgins finds plenty of space behind the Bulldogs’ defence and makes them pay with a clever dribbler

00:39 Saint’s swinging tackle on Dog deemed dangerous Hunter Clark is penalised for this tackling action on Matthew Kennedy in the first term

Their ability to release the ball to a runner from the contest was quite simply a game breaker. While the Saints went with them in terms of clearance numbers, winning the metric 40-39, it was the Dogs' second layer release that gave them the upper hand.

In partnership with that contested nous, the hard-running efforts of the Dogs on the wing and across half-back was exceptional. Sam Davidson and Ryley Sanders never stopped moving, while Bailey Dale's efforts out of defence were a constant issue for the Saints.

Normally a beautiful ball user, St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (31 disposals, nine marks) didn't quite have his pinpoint kick on show, despite working hard to find plenty of the footy. But he wasn't the only one a little bit off as the Saints as a whole struggled to neatly chain possession down the ground, often leaving them trapped in their back half and at the mercy of the Bulldogs' intercept markers.

Learn More 08:12

Dale (36 disposals, 10 marks) was afforded plenty of space and time coming off the half-back line, while Bailey Williams' (17 marks, three contested) aerial intercept game was impressive early.

The Bulldogs' ability to control the footy was extraordinary, using short kicks to generate a running option, then sliding forward at speed. Such a style of attack allowed their key forwards to isolate themselves in one-on-ones, resulting in a combined eight goals between Buku Khamis, Darcy and Aaron Naughton.

Learn More 00:39

After falling out of form in recent weeks, Naughton began to recapture his confidence, with two quick goals in the second term despite being forced to fight it out with Saints defender Callum Wilkie.

They were also helped by a determination higher up the field to gain attacking territory. The Dogs moved with purpose going forward, keeping the pressure on St Kilda's defence. While it did mean they were opened up on the turnover on the odd occasion, chances for the Saints to do so were limited.

In game 200, Jack Sinclair (30 disposals, 622 metres gained) tried hard to generate attack, while Wilkie (21 disposals, seven intercepts) stood strong under a barrage of Bulldogs attacking play.

Learn More 01:49

A Bont scare

Fighting with a Marcus Windhager tag, Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli was working hard, but 13 minutes into the second term he came off a little worse for wear. Leaping in a pack in an attempt to intercept the footy, Bontempelli was exposed and copped a Cooper Sharman knee to the ribs. On his haunches, he was guided from the field by medical staff and taken down into the rooms for treatment. Thankfully for the Bulldogs faithful, he returned to the bench and, eventually, the field, ultimately finishing the game with just 14 disposals and three clearances.

Darcy's return

After seven rounds – and a bye – on the sidelines, Sam Darcy made his return from what initially looked like a season-ending knee injury. His last game? Round six against the Saints where his Bulldogs won by 71 points. At the time he was being discussed as potentially the best player in the game, but such talk died down while he was in rehab. Unfortunately for the Saints, even as he slowly worked his way through the game, he showed exactly why he was being added to that upper echelon on Thursday night. St Kilda struggled to find someone who could go with him given his combination of height and athleticism, and save for some poor kicking, he could have finished with a handful of goals.

Learn More 00:59

Clark in hot water?

After a series of high-profile suspensions for dangerous tackles this year, St Kilda's Hunter Clark is set to be the latest to face scrutiny. A first-quarter tackle on Bulldog Matt Kennedy over the boundary line, with the dreaded slinging action on show, saw Kennedy's head bounce off the deck, resulting in a free kick to the Dog. Kennedy rose to take his kick, and did not come from the ground for a head injury assessment, which will work in Clark's favour, but it will no doubt earn a close look from the Match Review Officer.

Learn More 00:39

ST KILDA 1.4 5.6 7.9 8.12 (60)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.2 10.4 16.9 20.12 (132)

GOALS

St Kilda: Higgins, Keeler, Sharman, Windhager, Wood, Byrnes, Wanganeen-Milera, Hill

Western Bulldogs: Darcy 3, Naughton 3, Khamis 2, Sanders 2, Kennedy 2, Freijah, Richards, Davidson, English, McNeil, West, Hynes, Treloar

BEST

St Kilda: Sinclair, Marshall, Wanganeen-Milera, Wilkie

Western Bulldogs: Darcy, Richards, Dale, Lobb, Davidson, Kennedy

INJURIES

St Kilda: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Jack Carroll (replaced Dan Butler in the third quarter)

Western Bulldogs: Cooper Hynes (replaced Buku Khamis in the final quarter)

Crowd: 20,508 at Marvel Stadium