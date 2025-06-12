The Swans are hopeful Errol Gulden and Tom Papley will be fit to face Port Adelaide after this week's bye

Errol Gulden and Tom Papley stretch ahead of the match between Sydney and Essendon at the SCG in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY star Errol Gulden is on track to return for next weekend's trip to South Australia to face Port Adelaide, while All-Australian small forward Tom Papley is also pushing to return in round 15.

Gulden hasn't played in 2025 after suffering a broken ankle against Gold Coast in the AAMI Community Series in February.

The dual All-Australian has been targeting around the Swans' bye in round 14 and is now expected to be available next weekend for the first time this year.

Gulden has gradually increased his training load over the past month and has been in close to full training across the past fortnight.

The 22-year-old, who won the Bob Skilton Medal in 2023 and finished second behind Isaac Heeney last year, hasn't suffered any setbacks in his rehabilitation from the fibula fracture and just needs to complete training to return.

Sydney returned from a four-day break on Thursday and will train over the weekend before travelling to Adelaide next Friday for the Saturday twilight fixture at Adelaide Oval.

Learn More 24:06

Papley has only played three games under Dean Cox and hasn't played since the win over Fremantle in round two due to a heel injury.

The 28-year-old was initially expected to be sidelined for six weeks but the bone fracture in his heel has taken longer than first hoped to recover from.

The 2021 All-Australian has been in and out of the main group over the past two weeks and has had to overcome a few setbacks in his recovery.

Like Gulden, Papley is on track to face the Power but still needs to tick a few boxes before he is cleared to return.

Learn More 27:52

Sydney will regain Joel Amartey against Port Adelaide after the key forward served a three-match suspension before the bye for his bump on Carlton defender Jordan Boyd.

Amartey, 25, has only managed six appearances in 2025 due to a hamstring strain and suspension, but will prove an important target with Logan McDonald still sidelined after ankle surgery and running out of time to play this year.

Matt Roberts also missed the win over Richmond before the week off due to illness, but will return against Ken Hinkley's side.

Sydney is 5-8 and currently sits two games outside the eight, although Fremantle could extend that to three wins if it beats North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Saturday.