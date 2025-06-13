Lions coach Chris Fagan has discussed what he wants to see from ruck Oscar McInerney in the VFL

Oscar McInerney looks on at Brisbane training on May 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NEEDING to prove his fitness through the VFL on Sunday to be considered for senior selection again, Oscar McInerney has enjoyed the past month off mentally as much as he has physically, says Brisbane coach Chris Fagan.

McInerney last played for the Lions in the round nine draw against North Melbourne, missing the next four weeks to recover from "various things" that have included a back problem.

The 30-year-old ruck stalwart has been on standby to play seniors the past three weeks should there have been any last-minute hiccups with Darcy Fort, and will again be an emergency for Saturday's game against Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba.

Should he not be required against the Giants, McInerney will return to play in the VFL against GWS on Sunday at Brighton Homes Arena.

Fagan said he wanted to see his first-choice ruck get through a game before exposing him to AFL level again.

"We just want to see how his body pulls up after a game. Last time he played his body couldn't get through the game for various reasons," Fagan said.

"If he gets through that, then he's back in line for proper consideration for the team."

Unlike Brandon Starcevich (concussion) and Sam Day (hamstring) who have been brought back into the senior team at the first opportunity, Fagan said McInerney's case was different.

With several shorter breaks to prepare for games in the past month, Brisbane hasn't been able to test him against Fort, who is the club's only truly fit ruck with youngster Henry Smith (foot) sidelined.

Oscar McInerney celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Collingwood in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan said the decision to play McInerney down a level was "definitely not" form related.

"He'd be frustrated, but he's grateful for the time off and I know his body feels as good as it's felt in a long time," he said.

"I think the break was good for him, because it was a struggle for him to play.

"Having a little bit of respite from having to perform every week at AFL level and having some time to get your body back has been good for his mental health.

"We're just hopeful that when he gets into a game that he can pull up well and we can keep moving forward. It's the game stress you've got to look at."