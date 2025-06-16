The Match Review findings from Sunday's round 14 games are in

Jamie Cripps encourages Harley Reid during the match between West Coast and Carlton at Optus Stadium in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast young gun Harley Reid has escaped suspension but has been hit with a fine for his stray elbow to Carlton's Lachie Fogarty, but Melbourne's Judd McVee has avoided any sanction for his bump on Port Adelaide's Joe Richards.

Reid threw his left arm back and made contact with Fogarty's face after being run down in a tackle in the second quarter of the Eagles' 34-point loss to the Blues.

The pair remonstrated immediately after the incident, and Fogarty played out the match.

Reid was slapped with a $2000 fine (with an early plea) for the strike, which the Match Review Officer graded as careless, low impact and high contact.

Learn More 00:32

Port Adelaide defender Esava Ratugolea has also been hit with a $1000 fine (with an early plea) for his trip on Harrison Petty in the first quarter of the Power's 25-point win over the Demons on Sunday.

Meanwhile, McVee has escaped sanction for his bump on Port Adelaide's Joe Richards which caught the Power forward on the jaw.

Richards continued playing and was not required to undergo a Head Injury Assessment (HIA).