Our footy experts have made the call on round 15

Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

MICHAEL Whiting and Chad Wingard continue to lead the pack but the gap is widening.

Both correctly tipped six winners last week and will be tough to catch now, with the rest of the field falling away.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

Wingard and fellow The Round Ahead panellist Josh Gabelich are the only tipsters picking North Melbourne to beat Carlton, while five of the seven games are expected to be whitewashes.

Check out the R15 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle - 30 points

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 88

CHAD WINGARD

Fremantle - 15 points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 86

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Fremantle - 36 points

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 83

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - 58 points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 82

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - 26 points

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 82

SARAH OLLE

Fremantle - 22 points

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 82

SARAH BLACK

Fremantle - 22 points

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 81

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - 67 points

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 80

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - 45 points

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 80

GEMMA BASTIANI

Fremantle - six points

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 78

NAT EDWARDS

Fremantle - 17 points

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 77

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle - 24 points

Geelong

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 76

TOTALS

Fremantle 12-0 Essendon

Geelong 12-0 Brisbane

Carlton 10-2 North Melbourne

Port Adelaide 12-0 Sydney

Collingwood 12-0 St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney 8-4 Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Richmond

Byes: Adelaide, Hawthorn, Melbourne, West Coast