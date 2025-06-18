Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

MICHAEL Whiting and Chad Wingard continue to lead the pack but the gap is widening.

Both correctly tipped six winners last week and will be tough to catch now, with the rest of the field falling away.

Wingard and fellow The Round Ahead panellist Josh Gabelich are the only tipsters picking North Melbourne to beat Carlton, while five of the seven games are expected to be whitewashes.

Check out the R15 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips.

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle - 30 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6
Total: 88

CHAD WINGARD

Fremantle - 15 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6
Total: 86

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Fremantle - 36 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5
Total: 83

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - 58 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4
Total: 82

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - 26 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5
Total: 82

SARAH OLLE

Fremantle - 22 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4
Total: 82

SARAH BLACK

Fremantle - 22 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4
Total: 81

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - 67 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6
Total: 80

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - 45 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5
Total: 80

GEMMA BASTIANI

Fremantle - six points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5
Total: 78

NAT EDWARDS

Fremantle - 17 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6
Total: 77

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle - 24 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5
Total: 76

TOTALS

Fremantle 12-0 Essendon
Geelong 12-0 Brisbane
Carlton 10-2 North Melbourne
Port Adelaide 12-0 Sydney
Collingwood 12-0 St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney 8-4 Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Richmond

Byes: Adelaide, Hawthorn, Melbourne, West Coast