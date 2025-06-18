MICHAEL Whiting and Chad Wingard continue to lead the pack but the gap is widening.
Both correctly tipped six winners last week and will be tough to catch now, with the rest of the field falling away.
Wingard and fellow The Round Ahead panellist Josh Gabelich are the only tipsters picking North Melbourne to beat Carlton, while five of the seven games are expected to be whitewashes.
MICHAEL WHITING
Fremantle - 30 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 88
CHAD WINGARD
Fremantle - 15 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 86
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Fremantle - 36 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 83
JOSH GABELICH
Fremantle - 58 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 82
MATTHEW LLOYD
Fremantle - 26 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 82
SARAH OLLE
Fremantle - 22 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 82
SARAH BLACK
Fremantle - 22 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 81
DAMIAN BARRETT
Fremantle - 67 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 80
CALLUM TWOMEY
Fremantle - 45 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 80
GEMMA BASTIANI
Fremantle - six points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 78
NAT EDWARDS
Fremantle - 17 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 77
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Fremantle - 24 points
Geelong
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 76
TOTALS
Fremantle 12-0 Essendon
Geelong 12-0 Brisbane
Carlton 10-2 North Melbourne
Port Adelaide 12-0 Sydney
Collingwood 12-0 St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney 8-4 Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Richmond
Byes: Adelaide, Hawthorn, Melbourne, West Coast