Ken Hinkley is seeing signs of the sort of winning streak that has propelled his team into past finals campaigns

Mitch Georgiades celebrates a goal with teammates during the R14 match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BUOYED by a sharper energy at training, Port Adelaide feels like it is ready to launch.

The Power (6-7) have a massive home game against Sydney this Saturday as their season continues to sit on a knife's edge.

They have won their last two games, but are two games outside eighth spot and a woeful percentage means that gap is effectively three matches.

Over the last few years, when Port has made finals it has come on the back of late-season runs.

In 2024, it won eight of its last nine in the regular season before reaching a preliminary final.

Coach Ken Hinkley is seeing signs that something good is brewing again at Alberton.

"You get some certain things in your game that you go 'yeah, that's us'. Then we play like that, we're a really hard team to beat," he said on Wednesday.

"Our players have a little bit of that in them at the moment.

"We have to make everything happen in the right way, as we possibly can, from here on in. But we have a bit more confidence.

"When you have confidence in your group, you can actually be hard to stop. We have had a history of being able to get on a few runs and we desperately need to get on one."

Out of the mid-season bye, Port has beaten GWS and Melbourne. Hinkley said the break had been a circuit breaker and paid credit to the senior players for never giving up belief.

Crucially, Hinkley has noticed a better energy at training.

"At that point of the year (the bye), things can drop pretty quickly or they can bounce for us," he said.

"Luckily enough, our group have decided, you know what? We're still in this and we want to have a real crack at it."

Ken Hinkley during the R14 match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hinkley expects star onballer Jason Horne-Francis to play against the Swans after he hurt his shoulder in the Melbourne win.

"He's a really competitive player, clearly, and he probably needs his arms and shoulders to be working pretty well," Hinkley said.

"So we're hopeful he'll play this week."

Jason Horne-Francis during the R14 match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

But Sydney is set to regain Errol Gulden and Tom Papley from injury and Hinkley said they would "significantly" change the Swans.

"We saw last week when Jase came back into our side, you get your top end ... injuries are really, really important to team success," Hinkley said.

At the end of his weekly media conference, Hinkley was asked about Power board member Warren Tredrea and his statements in a document submitted to the Federal Court.

The ex-Power captain claimed only gold or silver coins could pay his debt to former employer the Nine Network.

"Clearly my job is to coach. It's a personal matter and it's not one I want to buy into, in any way, shape or form," Hinkley said.