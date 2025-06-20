The teams are in for Sunday's round 15 matches

L-R: Jake Stringer, Jasper Alger, Lachie Weller. Pictures: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's forward line has received a massive boost with the return of captain Toby Greene and mercurial recruit Jake Stringer for the crucial clash against Gold Coast on Sunday.

Greene is back after recovering from a corked glute that kept him out of last week's win over Brisbane, while Stringer will play his first game since suffering a hamstring injury in round nine.

Injured pair Sam Taylor and Brent Daniels make way, along with youngster Josaia Delana.

The Suns have brought back winger Lachie Weller, young tall Ethan Read and tough defender Connor Budarick. Sean Lemmens, David Swallow and young gun Leo Lombard have been dropped.

Meanwhile, young Tigers forward Jasper Alger will make his senior debut in Richmond's clash with the Western Bulldogs, replacing midfielder Kane McAuliffe.

The Dogs have made just the one change to the side that beat St Kilda last weekend, adding half-back Nick Coffield in place of Luke Cleary. Midfielder James Harmes is among the emergencies, having failed to win an immediate recall after emerging from concussion protocols.

SUNDAY, JUNE 22

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Engie Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, J.Stringer, R.Angwin

Out: S.Taylor (toe), B.Daniels (adductor), J.Delana (omitted)

R14 sub: Josaia Delana

GOLD COAST

In: L.Weller, E.Read, C.Budarick

Out: S.Lemmens (omitted), D.Swallow (omitted), L.Lombard (omitted)

R13 sub: Ben Ainsworth

Western Bulldogs v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: N.Coffield

Out: L.Cleary (omitted)

R14 sub: Cooper Hynes

RICHMOND

In: J.Alger

Out: K.McAuliffe (quad)

R13 sub: Kamdyn McIntosh