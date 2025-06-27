Follow all the action from the clash between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs

Tom McCartin acknowledges fans during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has been dealt a huge blow for its clash against Western Bulldogs with key defender Tom McCartin ruled out due to illness.

McCartin has returned to form since a move forward early in the season was aborted and the late change leaves the Swans' side short on tall backs to face the Dogs on Friday night.

Key forward Jack Buller comes into the lineup as McCartin's replacement with Dane Rampe, Aaron Francis and Lewis Melican likely to share the match-ups on the Bulldogs' attacking weapons in Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton.

Ollie Florent will start as the Swans’ sub, while Buku Khamis is the Bulldogs' sub for the second week in a row..

The match will be just the second game of Buller's career after he joined the Swans in the 2023 mid-season rookie draft.

Sydney is eyeing a third straight victory when it hosts the Western Bulldogs at the SCG on Friday night.

With guns Errol Gulden, Callum Mills and Tom Papley back in their side, the Swans (6-8) could make a late-season charge.

Even if they fall short of making finals, the Swans could play a pivotal role in shaping the top eight.

The Bulldogs did as expected and thrashed Richmond last week to move into the top eight with an 8-6 record, and will on Friday night celebrate star captain Marcus Bontempelli's 250th AFL game.

Joel Amartey will miss with a hamstring injury, a week after kicking 0.6 against Port Adelaide, while Riley Bice has been dropped. Into the side come Ollie Florent and Jake Lloyd, who is fresh off a 39-disposal effort in the VFL.

For the Dogs, Jason Johannisen and Ryley Sanders return in place of Adam Treloar (calf) and youngster Josh Dolan (omitted).

Sydney v Western Bulldogs at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Tom McCartin, replaced in the selected side by Jack Buller

Western Bulldogs: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Ollie Florent

Western Bulldogs: Buku Khamis