ST KILDA and Fremantle have both made three changes ahead of their Optus Stadium clash on Sunday, with winger Bradley Hill out for the Saints and ruck Sean Darcy returning for the Dockers
In other Sunday teams news, Richmond has named hulking forward Mykelti Lefau for his first senior game since round 12 last year, when he suffered a ruptured ACL.
Veteran Saints speedster Hill will miss through illness, while Jimmy Webster has been managed and Ryan Byrnes has been dropped. Hugo Garcia and Liam Henry are among the ins.
The Dockers add Darcy to support Luke Jackson in the ruck, while tall swingman Oscar McDonald and small forward Isaiah Dudley come in. Josh Draper, James Aish and Jeremy Sharp have all been omitted.
Richmond welcomes back Lefau alongside defender Jacob Blight, while Kaleb Smith and Thomas Sims have been dropped. Adelaide has made just the one change for the MCG clash, with James Peatling replacing Luke Pedlar.
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
Richmond v Adelaide at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: J.Blight, M.Lefau
Out: K.Smith (omitted), T.Sims (omitted)
R15 sub: Jasper Alger
ADELAIDE
In: J.Peatling
Out: L.Pedlar (quad)
R14 sub: Brodie Smith
Fremantle v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: O.McDonald, S.Darcy, I.Dudley
Out: J.Draper (omitted), J.Aish (omitted), J.Sharp (omitted)
R15 sub: James Aish
ST KILDA
In: H.Garcia, L.Henry, J.Carroll
Out: J.Webster (managed), B.Hill (illness), R.Byrnes (omitted)
R15 sub: Tobie Travaglia