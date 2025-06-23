Toby Pink continued his good run of form for the Kangaroos against the Blues

Toby Pink takes a mark during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne defender Toby Pink has been an underrated star during the Kangaroos' improved run of form, says AFL.com.au's Kate McCarthy and Josh Gabelich.

Alastair Clarkson's side claimed its second win in three games with an 11-point victory over Carlton on Saturday, with Pink spending most of his afternoon nullifying any potential impact from the Blues' forward star Charlie Curnow.

Curnow is just the latest in a line of forwards Pink has managed to nullify in recent weeks.

"He's stacking up the scalps," Gabelich said on The Round So Far.

"And he claimed another one in the form of a two-time Coleman medallist."

In the last match-up between the two sides, the Blues defeated the Roos by 82 points, with Curnow kicking four goals in a Good Friday thumping. Pink wasn't part of that side in round six as he struggled to cement a spot early in the campaign.

On Saturday, Pink kept Curnow goalless and to just nine disposals and three marks.

In North's 10-point win over West Coast in round 13, Pink kept forward Oscar Allen to seven touches, two marks and goalless, while Fremantle's 2024 leading goalkicker, Josh Treacy, also failed to kick a major in round 14.

"It is the Pink Pony Club that he is now owning," McCarthy said.

"[Pink's] other scalps to go with it: obviously (Tom) Lynch, Treacy, Allen and now Curnow."

The 26-year-old has only played 23 games in his career, having debuted in round one last year at North, more than four years after he was delisted by Sydney without playing a senior game.

McCarthy said Pink was skyrocketing from delisted backman to cult hero status at the Roos.

"Not only was [Curnow] goalless … [Pink] did a fantastic job," McCarthy said.

"He's becoming a bit of a cult hero … I love the way he goes about his business."