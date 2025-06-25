Coach Andrew McQualter is weighing up whether to add players to West Coast's leadership group

Liam Duggan (left) and Oscar Allen after the R24 match between West Coast and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast will consider making formal additions to its leadership group during the remaining rounds this season after a spate of injuries to senior players halved the on-field support available for co-captain Liam Duggan.

The Eagles have lost key leaders Jake Waterman (shoulder) and co-captain Oscar Allen (calf/Achilles/knee) to season-ending injuries, while vice-captain Jeremy McGovern has retired after his meeting with the AFL concussion panel.

It leaves recruits Liam Baker and Jack Graham alongside Duggan as the remaining fit members of the six-man leadership group, with coach Andrew McQualter floating the prospect of making additions during the next nine rounds.

"That's something we're working through for sure. It's three of our guys who won't play again this year," he said on Wednesday.

"We've got a six-man leadership group and three are out, so we'll look at some options of whether we formally put some more guys in the leadership group.

"The reality is we expect everyone to be a leader … and what this will provide with only three leaders playing on the weekend, is there'll be space for others to lead.

"I think we're starting to get that from all players but particularly some of our younger players as well, which has been really pleasing."

McQualter said the selection of any additional leaders would likely be driven by the players and the leadership group, also highlighting the example set this season by former Richmond leaders Baker and Graham.

On the expectation that co-captain and free agent Allen will continue to lead the club while he is sidelined, McQualter said: "I've got no doubt Oscar would do that, he was in this morning in our meetings. That's just what he does, he's our captain and he'll continue to do that."

West Coast faces a significant challenge on Saturday night when it takes on ladder leader Collingwood, with the Eagles considering their options when it comes to tagging Brownlow Medal contender Nick Daicos.

"There's no easy answer to it. Even when you tag Nick, he is pretty handy still. So we'll work through that at match committee this afternoon and make some decisions on it," McQualter said.

Nick Daicos handballs while being tackled by Harley Reid during the R9 match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, on May 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"We think (Brady) Hough has got the skill set to do it … so If we do go that way, it probably would be Houghy.

"We definitely have some plans during the week if players get away from us and how we can shut that down.

"How often we'll start with a tag, I'm not sure. We haven't done it too often yet, but it may be something we do."

On the tactics employed against Daicos by St Kilda tagger Marcus Windhager, McQualter said there was an art to the role and pushing the rules as far as you could.

"You've got to remember I was a battler tagger myself back in the day, so I'm supportive of the tagger," he said.

"I think the game's got rules and you can push the rules as far as you can, but ultimately if you're breaking the rules you should get free kicks against or punishment against.

"There's an art to it, and it's up to the umpires to make the calls. I thought he was disciplined with his job and there were times where he gave away free kicks. The umpires paid those free kicks and so be it."

Key defender Harry Edwards is pushing to be available after suffering a minor hamstring injury before the bye, with Rhett Bazzo and potential debutant Jobe Shanahan among the option to face Collingwood if needed.