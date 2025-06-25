Darcy Cameron celebrates a goal during the round 10 match between Collingwood and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD ruck Darcy Cameron is no closer to locking in a contract extension despite his standout form this season, according to Gettable co-host Cal Twomey.

Along with defender Brayden Maynard re-signing, and club veterans still playing at extraordinarily high levels, the space on the Magpies' future list is shrinking.

On this week's episode of Gettable, Twomey revealed that there's currently no plans for Collingwood to extend Cameron's contract beyond 2026.

"He's not close to an extension at all," Twomey said.

"He's out of contract next year. Collingwood is getting pretty tight with its cap now."

Maynard penned a new four-year deal with the Magpies this month, turning his back on North Melbourne and interest from other rival clubs, the new deal locking him in until at least 2029.

Club champions Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom are also taking up salary cap space at Collingwood. As they continue to postpone retirement, their impressive performances in 2025 may open the door to fresh contracts for the duo.

"Brayden Maynard's new deal is back ended," Twomey said.

"So that'll mean you push back money and sort it through there. That's my understanding of how that's working.

"Then there's all these veterans who want to play on and that's a change of plan."

Scott Pendlebury (centre) and Steele Sidebottom (left) lead Collingwood from the MCG after a win over the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Twomey believes that Cameron is underpaid for his value and may seek out other options for his future, despite his desire to stay at the Pies.

West Coast could be in the market for a new tall if forward Oscar Allen seeks a trade, and with Carlton's Tom De Koning potentially accepting St Kilda's offer of $1.7 million a season, the Blues will be in the hunt for a new ruck.

"I think [staying at Collingwood] would be the preference," Twomey said.

"But he is underpaid for how high value he is … best on ground last week for Collingwood against St Kilda, according to the coaches' votes.

"West Coast we know [are interested], Carlton's been linked as well to Darcy Cameron. What the future holds there is a little bit unclear at the moment, but I don't think there's any contract extension on the horizon any time soon."