"GET A step ladder."

That's the first thought Dean Cox had for taking on the most unenviable task in footy right now – Sam Darcy.

The Bulldogs megastar looms large ahead of Friday night footy at the SCG with the 6-8 Swans afforded little margin for error in the second half of the season if they're to sneak into the finals.

Quelling the Dogs' 205cm phenom will likely go a long way to keeping those hopes alive as the Swans coach mulls over the monumental threat that Darcy possesses.

"Whether it's highest point (marking), whether it's contested, he gets them on the lead, can do multiple things around the ground as well, that's what makes him such a phenomenal talent," Cox said.

"That's what makes this game as great as it is. All different shapes and sizes can play it and Sam's been unbelievable for the Bulldogs.

"We need to make sure that we've got matchups that are capable and can restrict him as much as possible but also have a team focus. We'll spend a fair bit of time (on planning for him)," Cox added.

At the other end of the ground, Cox is confident his own forward-line target in Joel Amartey will rediscover his radar in front of goal after kicking a startling six straight behinds in the win over Port Adelaide.

"We've had three occasions in the last five years where someone has taken seven marks inside 50. He's done it twice and Lance (Franklin) has done it once. That's the first part of the puzzle that we wanted to get right," he said.

"Now it's about finishing off his work. Before that game he was above 70 per cent from set shots. People have days like that, it's about working on it through the week which he's done."

The Swans coach remained guarded on whether two-time club champion Jake Lloyd would come straight back into the side after 38 disposals in the VFL, with the same caution applied to fellow out of favour half-back Ollie Florent.

Both are likely to be in the selection mix with Riley Bice used as the sub last week and potentially in need of full minutes in the VFL.

Regardless, Cox is adamant, Florent remains a part of his future plans.

"We wouldn't have signed Ollie on his contract last year if he wasn't part of our long-term plans. Players go through periods when they're in and out of form. To Ollie's credit he's gone back there with an amazing attitude and played the way we want him to play. When an opportunity presents, he'll be ready," Coz said.

With six All-Australian blazers in the position, Cox is well credentialed in analysing the League's biggest ruck threats right now and while Max Gawn, Tristan Xerri and Darcy Cameron have dominated discussion this season, his own big man in Brodie Grundy has rediscovered his very best form.

The 31 year old has averaged 22 possessions over the last six games and is now fourth in the competition for hitouts to advantage.

"He's been great for us through the last six or seven weeks. Not only with his ruck stuff but his follow-up, his work behind the ball. Aerially he's improved dramatically. He's having a real say in the way we perform," Cox said.

"He's up against Tim (English) who is another amazing ruck so it should be a great battle."

The Friday night encounter in front of an estimated 35,000 fans will also mark milestones for two of the game's biggest matchwinners – Dogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli, who plays game 250 and Swans dynamo Chad Warner, who will step out for the 100th time.

"He's had an unbelievable 100 games. The impact he's had on games throughout that 100 has been at the highest level," Cox said of Warner.

"He's a player of enormous talent and does things that others can't on a football field. Hopefully for the next couple hundred he can showcase what he's done so far."