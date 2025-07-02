SYDNEY'S battle with Fremantle on Sunday looms as the closest match of the round, while eight games are expected to be complete whitewashes, according to our tipsters.
The Swans have found some form in recent weeks and take on a Dockers side pushing closer to the top four after a run of six consecutive victories.
Michael Whiting and Chad Wingard appear to have the top two positions sewn up after collecting seven correct tips last week.
Check out the R17 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App.
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs - 45 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 99
CHAD WINGARD
Western Bulldogs - 30 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 97
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - 45 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 93
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs - 44 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 93
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 46 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 93
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 93
DAMIAN BARRETT
Western Bulldogs - 47 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 90
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs - 23 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 91
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 29 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 91
GEMMA BASTIANI
Western Bulldogs - 44 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 88
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - 29 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 88
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Western Bulldogs - 26 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 87
TOTALS
North Melbourne 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Carlton 0-12 Collingwood
West Coast 0-12 Greater Western Sydney
Essendon 0-12 Gold Coast
Geelong 12-0 Richmond
Brisbane 12-0 Port Adelaide
St Kilda 0-12 Hawthorn
Sydney 7-5 Fremantle
Adelaide 12-0 Melbourne