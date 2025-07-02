Our footy experts have made the call on round 17

SYDNEY'S battle with Fremantle on Sunday looms as the closest match of the round, while eight games are expected to be complete whitewashes, according to our tipsters.

The Swans have found some form in recent weeks and take on a Dockers side pushing closer to the top four after a run of six consecutive victories.

Michael Whiting and Chad Wingard appear to have the top two positions sewn up after collecting seven correct tips last week.

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs - 45 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 99

CHAD WINGARD

Western Bulldogs - 30 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 97

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 45 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 93

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - 44 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 93

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 46 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 93

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 93

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - 47 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 90

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs - 23 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 91

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 29 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 91

GEMMA BASTIANI

Western Bulldogs - 44 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 88

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 29 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 88

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 26 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 87

TOTALS

North Melbourne 0-12 Western Bulldogs

Carlton 0-12 Collingwood

West Coast 0-12 Greater Western Sydney

Essendon 0-12 Gold Coast

Geelong 12-0 Richmond

Brisbane 12-0 Port Adelaide

St Kilda 0-12 Hawthorn

Sydney 7-5 Fremantle

Adelaide 12-0 Melbourne