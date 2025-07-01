Charlie West during the round 16 match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, June 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD draftee Charlie West is expected to be sidelined for the next six weeks due to a stress reaction in his foot, while mid-season recruit Roan Steele will make his debut for the Magpies in Friday night's blockbuster against Carlton.



West reported foot soreness after making his debut against West Coast on Saturday night.

Scans this week have revealed the South Australian has an issue with his third metatarsal and will now be sidelined for a chunk of the second half of the season.



The 19-year-old will be confined to a moon boot over the next fortnight and isn't expected to be available until mid-August.



West had been forced to bide his time for an opportunity at AFL level, finally landing a chance against the Eagles after kicking 24 goals in his first ten VFL appearances.

Learn More 00:45

Collingwood will regain Brayden Maynard for the first time in over a month this Friday night after the All-Australian defender recovered from the plantar fascia rupture that took more time than expected to fully heal.



Steele will become Collingwood's third debutant of 2025, joining Will Hayes and West, just a month after being selected with pick No. 8 in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.



The midfielder from Frankston YCW moved from the Casey Demons to West Perth in the WAFL over summer to help improve his chances of getting drafted.



The 23-year-old now gets his chance to play in front of 80,000 people at the MCG.