Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 17 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Tom Green celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Engie Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BYE rounds are behind us and we're back to best 22.

Hopefully coaches have a team of 22 non-rookies, or at the very least with Eagle Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $394,000) as the last player on the field.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Coaches are still targeting rookies to make money, while Jye Caldwell (MID, $1,047,000) and Tom Green (MID, $985,000) the top premiums being brought in.

Also, check out Roy's Fantasy stocktake for who to buy and sell here.

And read Calvin's Fantasy ready for the best captains, trade targets and draft options here.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.