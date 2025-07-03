Liam Duggan says West Coast is taking informal steps to build up the leadership of some of its younger players

WEST Coast has introduced a group of young players to its leadership meetings to "fast-track" future captaincy contenders after injuries and retirement stripped the club of crucial on-field experience this season.

The Eagles have lost co-captain Oscar Allen, vice-captain Jeremy McGovern and experienced key forward Jake Waterman to season-ending injuries and retirement this year, while influential senior midfielders Elliot Yeo and Dom Sheed have not been available.

It has left co-captain Liam Duggan and recruits Liam Baker and Jack Graham as the remaining available members of the leadership group on game day, with coach Andrew McQualter recently considering whether the club could make formal additions to the group during the season.

That has not happened, but Duggan said the club was taking informal steps to build up the leadership of players like Reuben Ginbey and Brady Hough while helping emerging players decide if those roles suited them.

"We've asked a few of our younger boys to come and learn to lead and sit among our leadership group meetings to see what that might look like and fast-track them a little bit," Duggan told AFL.com.au.

"We've asked our senior players as well just to help out and spread the load for us a little bit, because normally we'd have five or six of us out there.

"That's not going to be the way for the rest of the season, so we've got to make some little adjustments.

"But it's actually really exciting to do that, because you start to allow blokes to lead a little bit more and some just thrive with that extra ownership."

While Hough and Ginbey shape as obvious future leaders for the Eagles, Duggan said there were several others who had started to set an example and represent the club's extensive young cohort.

With 25 players on the list aged 22 or under – and an eighth 2025 debutant in Malakai Champion announced for Friday night's clash against Greater Western Sydney – the time is right for more young voices to contribute in leadership meetings.

"We see quite a wide group and they all show bits and pieces of their leadership and just want to take on a little bit more responsibility in their own way," Duggan said.

"Whether that's off field, on field, on the training track, it's really exciting.

"'Houghy' has real leadership potential, and Reuben is the same.

"To throw a couple more names out there, Noah Long and Elijah Hewitt we see with a lot of potential. Harley (Reid) has got a lot of leadership potential too, and that's just to name a few."

Duggan first joined the Eagles' leadership group in 2022 and was elevated to co-captain alongside Allen ahead of the 2024 season, replacing retired Norm Smith medallist Luke Shuey.

He said similar opportunities to explore his leadership under premiership captain Shannon Hurn had helped him make the step up.

"Being exposed to that and sitting through some of those things, it just gives you a great insight into what it might be like," Duggan said.

"Then if you get a taste for it, you start to see if you enjoy it or whether it's maybe not for you, because it doesn't have to be for everyone.

"So we'll start to rotate a few through, and it's already kicked off, which is great."

McGovern has remained involved at the Eagles since announcing his retirement recently, catching up with McQualter for lunch this week to chat about how he can continue to help.

Duggan said Allan and Waterman had also been heavily involved around the club and in meetings since their season-ending injuries.

Their absence had left a leadership hole in the forward line on game day, however, that experienced premiership players Jamie Cripps and Liam Ryan were working to fill.

"We've just asked those boys to step up and I think they did a great job of that on the weekend," Duggan said.

"Not everyone wants to lead or has to lead, but I was really proud of the boys and I think everyone took it on themselves on the weekend to try and show a little bit."