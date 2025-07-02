The Giants are set to be without Jesse Hogan for their clash against the Eagles

Jesse Hogan kicks a goal during the R11 match between GWS and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on May 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLEMAN medallist Jesse Hogan is highly unlikely to face the improving West Coast on Friday night as the Giants star battles illness to go with general soreness.

Hogan was already under a big injury cloud early in the week but, after missing the Giants' main training session on Wednesday, he is now a long shot to take on West Coast – a team he kicked an equal career best nine goals against in round four.

His likely absence would thin out the Giants side further and enhance West Coast's chances of a second win this season, with Lachie Whitfield, Sam Taylor, Brent Daniels and Stephen Coniglio already sidelined.

But speedy forward Darcy Jones – who is preparing for his first AFL game in his home city this week – is adamant the general improvement of his side's forward line means they can cover Hogan's absence better than ever before.

Max Gruzewski is now a chance to make his first AFL appearance since round one off the back of strong VFL showings, while the return of Jake Stringer to go with the consistent form of Aaron Cadman, Callum Brown and Jake Riccardi in a forward line that still possesses Toby Greene provides ample potency.

"It would definitely be annoying if he (Hogan) isn't there but we've got the depth and the keys to fill his spot. We're not too worried," Jones said.

"It's good that we don't have to just rely on individual players, it's a whole a system forward line and we all have our own roles."

Along with Hogan's replacement, the ruck conundrum at GWS looms as a fascinating decision for coach Adam Kingsley to make at selection with Kieren Briggs now back fit but under pressure to win his spot back from the impressive Nick Madden.

For Jones though, Friday night's clash at Optus Stadium looms as a special occasion as he not only faces the team he grew up barracking for in West Coast but will play in front of friends and family in Perth for the first time in his 28-game career.

"It's going to mean everything, I'm so excited. I've got grandparents, cousins that haven't seen me play live before so I just can't wait for them to come and watch," he said.

Around 30 of Jones' family and friends will be in attendance and he admits some may still have more than just a soft spot for the Eagles considering the difficulty in getting them to change allegiances when he joined GWS.

"When I first got drafted, they didn't want to make the switch. They've converted now but it was quite funny that discussion with them," he said.

Jones' love for the Eagles has long dissipated but those affinities haven't fully disappeared.

He still has a signed Nic Naitanui poster at home in Western Australia.

"It's actually still on the wall in my room. It's still hanging up. We've got extended family that still go for West Coast so I might have to give that stuff to them," Jones said.

Darcy Jones handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

While Jones' time following West Coast as a fan coincided with a far more successful era than present, both he and all at GWS – which is trying to reclaim a spot in the top eight – are extremely wary of the improvement at the Eagles in recent weeks, most notably away to ladder leader Collingwood on Saturday night.

"Once I saw they were in front I tuned in. They're very competitive. We did some vision this morning and it takes four quarters to beat them, they stick with good teams until the last quarter," he said.

"It's always weird playing against them (as a former fan). I definitely wasn't cheering them on but I wasn't cheering for the Pies either!"

After a slowish start to the season by his explosive standards, Jones' form has lifted as he overcame a couple of minor body ailments, and that has led to some exposure in bursts in the midfield with Daniels, who usually fills that role, out injured.

"I love playing inside, I played it my whole life I really like when the ball spills out and just getting after it, it suits me. I would like to do it more in the future," he said.