POTENTIAL Collingwood and Essendon recruits Zac McCarthy and Hussien El Achkar were lively as Vic Metro nabbed its first win of the Marsh AFL Under-18 Championships on Sunday.
McCarthy, a 200cm key forward, is tied to the Magpies as a Next Generation Academy player and booted three goals for Metro from 11 disposals, four clearances and seven hit-outs to show his first-round status in Metro's 35-point win over Western Australia.
He was supported well at ground level by Bombers NGA talent El Achkar, who booted 2.3 from 15 disposals in his best game of the carnival. The Calder Cannons small forward was busy in creating opportunities and with his pressure, and worked well in tandem with fellow Vic Metro small forward Lachy Dovaston, who also booted 2.3 from 18 touches in a strong display.
Metro got the early running and held control throughout the contest in windy conditions, with Aaron Sharkie leading the way with 29 disposals and Ollie Greeves having 27 touches and also booting a classy goal in the second half.
Jack Dalton, in his first game of the championships, had 23 disposals and Louis Emmett, also returning from injury, had 16 disposals and a goal as well as 11 hitouts in the ruck.
Collingwood father-son prospect Tom McGuane kicked a classy goal in his 19 disposals.
The 11.11 (77) to 5.12 (42) result saw Western Australia end its carnival with just one win, with midfielder Fred Rodriguez putting in a strong effort with 23 disposals and a game-high eight clearances.
Blake Kelly (29 disposals) and Sam Swadling (20 disposals, one goal) were solid, rebounder Matthew Becker stood out and key forward Cody Curtin kicked three goals for WA.
WESTERN AUSTRALIA 0.2 2.4 3.5 5.12 (42)
VIC METRO 2.6 5.7 9.10 11.11 (77)
GOALS
Western Australia: Curtin 3, Swadling, Williams
Vic Metro: McCarthy 3, Dovaston 2, El Achkar 2, Emmett, Greeves, Grlj, McGuane