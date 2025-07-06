Vic Metro ensure Western Australia finish the Marsh AFL Under-18 Championships with just one win

Hussien El Achkar playing for Vic Metro in the 2025 Marsh Under-18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

POTENTIAL Collingwood and Essendon recruits Zac McCarthy and Hussien El Achkar were lively as Vic Metro nabbed its first win of the Marsh AFL Under-18 Championships on Sunday.

McCarthy, a 200cm key forward, is tied to the Magpies as a Next Generation Academy player and booted three goals for Metro from 11 disposals, four clearances and seven hit-outs to show his first-round status in Metro's 35-point win over Western Australia.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA v VIC METRO Full match coverage and stats

He was supported well at ground level by Bombers NGA talent El Achkar, who booted 2.3 from 15 disposals in his best game of the carnival. The Calder Cannons small forward was busy in creating opportunities and with his pressure, and worked well in tandem with fellow Vic Metro small forward Lachy Dovaston, who also booted 2.3 from 18 touches in a strong display.

Metro got the early running and held control throughout the contest in windy conditions, with Aaron Sharkie leading the way with 29 disposals and Ollie Greeves having 27 touches and also booting a classy goal in the second half.

Jack Dalton, in his first game of the championships, had 23 disposals and Louis Emmett, also returning from injury, had 16 disposals and a goal as well as 11 hitouts in the ruck.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:23 U18 Boys National Champs highlights: WA v Vic Metro Western Australia and Victoria Metro clash in the 2025 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys Championships

00:33 Curtin clunks a ripper and slots his third Cody Curtin pulls down a brilliant pack grab before kicking truly

00:25 McGuane hits it pure from the centre square Tom McGuane shows his range with a brilliant finish well beyond the arc

00:25 Swadling sneaks one home to bring WA right back Sam Swadling does just enough to evade Vic Metro pressure for a major

00:21 Dovaston delivers as Vic Metro gets the jump Lachy Dovaston dribbles home a classy goal as Vic Metro earns the opener

Collingwood father-son prospect Tom McGuane kicked a classy goal in his 19 disposals.

The 11.11 (77) to 5.12 (42) result saw Western Australia end its carnival with just one win, with midfielder Fred Rodriguez putting in a strong effort with 23 disposals and a game-high eight clearances.

Blake Kelly (29 disposals) and Sam Swadling (20 disposals, one goal) were solid, rebounder Matthew Becker stood out and key forward Cody Curtin kicked three goals for WA.



WESTERN AUSTRALIA 0.2 2.4 3.5 5.12 (42)

VIC METRO 2.6 5.7 9.10 11.11 (77)



GOALS

Western Australia: Curtin 3, Swadling, Williams

Vic Metro: McCarthy 3, Dovaston 2, El Achkar 2, Emmett, Greeves, Grlj, McGuane