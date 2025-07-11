Dan Curtin switched to a wing role in the pre-season and hasn't looked back, playing every game this season

Daniel Curtin kicks a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at UTAS Stadium in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE utility Dan Curtin had played as a key defender, half-back, inside midfielder and a forward before the start of this season, but he had "no clue" about the wing role when it was handed to him in March.

Too talented not to be in the Crows' team but without an obvious role, Curtin was played on a wing during the Crows' pre-season clash against Brisbane at the suggestion of new director of coaching, Murray Davis.

The 197cm Crow had a quiet game with seven disposals, but the Crows' coaches were confident his talent would come to the fore quickly in the role and he was selected for the season opener against St Kilda.

The 20-year-old has not looked back, playing every game since and gaining confidence in his new role. A strong block of form, including a career-best 26-disposal game against Richmond in round 16, has even seen him emerge as a Rising Star contender.

Recently re-signed until the end of 2029, Curtin said he was loving his time on the wing and learning a lot about the role more than three months after taking on the new challenge against the Lions.

"I had a quick sniff of [the role] during our intraclub, but against Brisbane was the first time and I definitely learned a lot playing on their wingers," Curtin told AFL.com.au this week.

"Murray Davis might have brought it up and he had a chat to me in preseason when I was playing a little bit more forward.

"It was completely new to me, but they just wanted me to play wing and gave me a few pointers here and there. From there, the coaches have really liked what they've seen and made it a bit more of a consistent theme throughout the year.

"I'm really happy playing wing and looking forward to each challenge each week, and I've definitely learned a lot this year, because junior footy was pretty much all about midfield. I definitely had no clue as to what was involved in the wing role back then."

Recruited with pick No.8 in the 2023 AFL Draft, Curtin was originally viewed by the Crows as a third tall defender who could intercept, but his height and athleticism quickly saw him moved into a key post.

Daniel Curtin with Mark Bickley after being selected at No.8 by Adelaide during the 2023 AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He made his debut in a Showdown win in round eight and then played in a draw against Brisbane before returning to the SANFL where the shackles were released and he was played as a midfielder/forward.

It was a critical period of his season, ending with big back-to-back games against Norwood and North Adelaide as a clearance-winning, goal-kicking midfielder, getting him back into the AFL team.

The Crows highlighted Curtin's potential as a midfielder/forward during his end-of-season review and the Claremont product got to work building his running power in the off-season.

"I definitely took a lot of confidence from being able to play a little bit of AFL footy at the back end, and it kind of gave me a better understanding of the standard that I needed to train at," Curtin said.

"(The coaches) just really told me to go to work with my weapons and my craft, and a big goal of mine over the off-season was to nail my running.

"I was really keen to focus on that and make sure I got back to Adelaide a little bit sooner as well, as I was the only WA boy training by myself. I thought it was going to be key to get over here and train with the boys as soon as possible."

Curtin's physical assets are obvious now when you watch him play, with the 197cm wingman powering across the ground with endurance and speed and then imposing himself in the air.

The second-year Crow said he was learning how to maximise his size at AFL level and working closely with high performance manager Darren Burgess and midfield coach Nathan van Berlo on the repeat speed efforts and fast decisions required in the role.

Living by the beach with teammates Hugh Bond and Zac Taylor after defender Mark Keane moved out, Curtin said he was feeling settled in Adelaide, with captain Jordan Dawson also playing a key role as a mentor since his arrival.

Daniel Curtin in action during the match between Richmond and Adelaide at the MCG in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The decision to extend his contract until the end of 2029 was a relatively simple one, with his parents and younger brother Cody – who is a 2025 Draft prospect – able to make regular trips to watch him play.

"They worked hard to find a role for him in the team and to get him in, and from there he just felt fully committed with the group and had no intentions of wanting to look elsewhere or come home," Curtin's manager Jason Dover said.

"I reckon Jordan Dawson's been an amazing mentor for him, really from the moment he was drafted, and he has just followed Jordan and been trying to learn from him from his first pre-season.

"I feel like a lot of that influence from 'Daws' is coming out now in terms of how he's played in the wing role, so he's been a terrific influence and support."