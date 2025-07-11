Leek Aleer has grabbed his chance at the Giants as he puts talk about his future aside

Leek Aleer marks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round 15, 2025.

JUST where he'll be playing his football next season remains unclear but while his future is up in the air, Leek Aleer is rapidly developing as a Greater Western Sydney backline leader.

Restricted to solely VFL football for the first three months of the season, the former first-round draft pick finally got his chance to slot into the Giants' defensive structure this year in round 11 and seized it.

Unmoved from the side since then, an injury to All-Australian Sam Taylor has placed even further responsibility on the 23-year old's lean shoulders ahead of a blockbuster clash with Jeremy Cameron and Geelong at Engie Stadium on Saturday.

"When opportunity arises, I like to take it with both hands. You do find your voice a little bit when you know key players aren't on the park. There's definitely that aspect to it," Aleer told AFL.com.au.

"I've backed myself in to be a little bit of a leader down there, which is an important attribute. The boys week by week give us the confidence to do that, especially the likes of Jack (Buckley), Sam Taylor, 'Himmel' (Harry Himmelberg) and 'Seeker' (Connor Idun).

"Being able to be a little bit of a leader down there isn't too hard when those boys also do a lot of heavy lifting."

Taylor's absence has required Aleer to mould his defensive game rapidly to not only rely on his jaw-dropping leap and natural zoning skills – which came to the fore superbly against the Cats last year with a match-winning mark late – but to win more one on one contests in isolation as well.

Just 18 games into his exciting career, it's a skillset that's still very much developing and is likely to receive its toughest test yet against the Cats.

"That's definitely one aspect of my game that I'm still trying to work on and continue to improve and strengthen. And I think in due time, it'll be definitely a strong suit of mine. So that's something I'm not too worried about, but I definitely think there's a lot of growth still left to my game," Aleer said.

The rapid development that Aleer is experiencing right now though is happening amid the backdrop of a contract that runs out at season's end and strong interest from rivals, including St Kilda.

Leek Aleer clears the ball during the match between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium in round 17, 2025.

Dealing with that in the infancy of your career while also trying to contribute to a team with premiership aspirations in a high-pressure position can get the better of many and it’s a predicament Aleer has some sound perspective on.

"That aspect of it obviously comes with footy – contracts and things of that nature," he said.

"I'm someone who likes to just focus on what I can control. What I can control is training and preparing well each and every week and trying to execute my role to the best of my ability.

"It's nothing new, it's a part of the lifestyle that we live. I think being able to manage that and still being able to perform each and every week, it's a critical aspect. And I know I'm relied upon to be able to back up and play my role and execute the best of my ability. And so that's what I look forward to.

"I say quite consistently, I love this place. I love the club, the boys here. I have some really great mates, and hopefully lifelong mates."

Leek Aleer tries to spoil in a marking contest during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round 15, 2025.

Aleer is in the same boat as both Xavier O'Halloran and Callum Brown – three Giants in good form but all unsigned for next season and linked strongly to moves away from the club.

It's a quandary the coach Adam Kingsley would need to be monitoring.

"I'd encourage them to keep playing well and focus on their footy and not get dragged away by any external pressures or situations that may distract them from playing and performing," Kingsley said

"All those boys have been playing really well, they're off contract, they're all important parts of our team so we'd love them to stay but as we know that doesn't always happen."

The focus at the Giants this week though will be on someone who has stayed the course – 250-gamer Lachie Whitfield.

The 2012 No.1 draft pick becomes just the third GWS player to pass that milestone and with similar occasions – Toby Greene's 200th and Tom Green's 100th games – played in triumphs against the Cats, it may be an omen for GWS on Saturday.

"He means a lot. He's been an unbelievable player for such a long time and 250 games isn't an easy feat. We'll definitely be going out onto the park trying to perform to the best of our abilities to get a job done for him," Aleer said of Whitfield.

"He's definitely someone who we appreciate and love and care about quite a bit. His ability to see the game and then be able to then communicate that with the rest of us, especially us young guys, and break it down for us, is something that's extremely special about him. He sees the game very well."