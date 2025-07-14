Daniel Turner has starred in the Demons' defence this year, just months after tragedy struck his family

Daniel Turner kicks the ball during Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DANIEL Turner was driving back up the National Highway last December when he received a panicked call that changed everything. His family home in Albury was engulfed in flames and rapidly burning to the ground, two days before Christmas.

His parents, Rodney and Tracey, brother Joel and the two dogs all narrowly escaped the blaze in only the clothes on their backs, but not much else survived. They lost, essentially, everything, including a car. Rodney suffered severe burns to his arm and back, while Joel was also admitted to hospital.

The tight-knit Albury community wrapped its arms around the Turner family tightly. So did the Melbourne Football Club.

Demons list manager Tim Lamb, head of football Alan Richardson and interim chief executive officer David Chippindall all put their holiday plans on hold and made the three-and-a-half-hour trip up over the border to Albury.

They met the Turners for a counter meal in town and showed that they truly cared, bringing supplies, vouchers and clothes. They also replaced a treasure destroyed in the fire: a framed photo of the family in the rooms ahead of Turner's debut against Collingwood in the 2022 Queen's Birthday blockbuster.

"It was definitely a really tough period, not just in my life, but more so for my family; they are the ones back home having to go through it all. Thankfully everything is going well now," Turner told AFL.com.au in the rooms after Melbourne beat North Melbourne on Sunday.

Daniel Turner is tackled by Mitch Owens during Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"You hear these stories where you lose loved ones, you lose pets. Although we are in a very, very tough situation, everyone got out, the dogs, the family were safe. At the end of the day, that is what matters.

"They were able to salvage a couple of baby photos, which mum was stoked about. Although it was a tough situation, we are so lucky that everyone is OK. It is all starting to figure itself out now; they are slowly starting to rebuild the house now. Definitely feel lucky.

"But going through it, there is so much good in the world still. The amount of support I got from the club. They came and helped out. 'Richo', 'Lamby', David Chippindall. They went and had dinner with mum and dad and gave food vouchers, helped in any way they could.

"The amount of support from the people at the club, players, staff, coaches, it just makes me so proud to belong at a club like this. I couldn't be luckier to have landed here. The way they got around me – and I've seen them do it for so many other people as well – I just loved being here."

The fire wiped out almost all the Turner family's photos and mementos, but the form of the swingman called 'Disco' has ensured this year has provided new, happier memories.

The 23-year-old is rated No.8 for key defenders in the AFL this season, according to Champion Data's player ratings system, with Simon Goodwin swapping him back from attack to defence a couple of months ago.

After playing only three times in his first two seasons at the Demons, Turner produced a breakout season in 2023, kicked 17 goals from 15 appearances, including 4.2 against Gold Coast in round 23 after three against Richmond and Essendon earlier in 2024.

The 194cm utility then kicked three goals against West Coast in round eight this year, but is now developing into a dangerous intercept defender alongside the two All-Australian defenders at Melbourne in Jake Lever and Steven May.

Daniel Turner and Callum Ah Chee compete for the ball during Narrm's clash against Brisbane in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I love playing both positions, so as long as we're winning games I honestly don't mind where I play," Turner said.

"We've got a wealth of experience down back. Jake Lever has really taken me under his wing and really helped me develop on and off the field, just with my training habits day to day, week to week and it just comes out on gameday.

"Both Jake and Steve May have made it really easy for me if I put in the work and shown that you can reap the rewards with the right formula."

Melbourne was one of only two clubs that expressed any interest in Turner before the 2021 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. The Western Bulldogs also picked up the phone but, ultimately, they didn't have a pick.

Turner hadn't played much footy across the past 18 months – 2020 was wiped out due to the pandemic – and wasn't expecting much that night, given he was playing for Albury when he wasn't playing as an overage player for the Murray Bushrangers.

But the Demons knew they had found one under the radar. Experienced recruiting boss Jason Taylor had scouted him in the Ovens and Murray League and Coates Talent League and thought the full-time plumber, part-time footballer could thrive if he relocated from the border town to the oldest football club in the country.

"It was absolutely crazy," Turner recalled. "A couple of years before that I didn't play bottom-age Bushrangers. Then 2020 the whole year was wiped out and it was a really challenging time. I was working as a plumber back home in Albury as well, so juggling work and footy. In 2021, I would work long days then I would train and really put in the work. I wasn't expecting anything.

"When I got picked up it was absolutely amazing, going from a plumber in a country town to being a young kid playing AFL football was a complete 180. I'm so happy it happened. I'm really grateful Melbourne gave me the opportunity and hopefully I can repay them well over a long period of time.

Daniel Turner in action during the Murray Bushrangers' clash against the Geelong Falcons on April 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"I can't thank them enough, I love everyone at the club. For them to give me an opportunity from not seeing much of me; they have changed my life completely. I'm absolutely loving it, as everyone does love it. I'm so much better for it."

Jai Newcombe is the poster boy of the Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Since it was reintroduced in 2019, no one has had a bigger impact than the reigning Peter Crimmins medallist. But the Hawthorn midfielder isn't the only player from the 2021 draft class to be thriving in the AFL.

Sam Durham has become a gun at Essendon since being plucked from Seymour at pick No.9. James Peatling made a lucrative move from Greater Western Sydney to Adelaide. And Cooper Sharman has now played 64 times for St Kilda, while Melbourne picked Turner with the final pick at No.24 in a move that is reaping dividends.

"I feel like I'm putting in the work and I've come to a club that is helping me. Hopefully I can stay fit, stay healthy and continue to improve and hopefully have a long career here," he said.

Daniel Turner takes a mark during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Beneath the MCC Members Reserve on Sunday, Melbourne's changerooms were packed full of families, friends and agents after the Demons ended a five-game losing streak by beating North Melbourne.

Every family has a different story. But only one was in there who dealt with the trauma of watching their home burn down last year, making what Turner is doing this year even more meaningful.

"They love coming down here and I love seeing the joy on their faces; that's the whole reason I play. I love seeing their faces after a game; they have been my No.1 support, along with my girlfriend as well," he said.

"They were the ones who drove me to every game when I was younger and they have just been huge. For me to be able to repay that when they come down to support me, they love doing it and there is nothing better to see, especially after what happened."