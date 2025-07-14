Corey Wagner says the combative, physical performance the Dockers produced against Hawthorn could help them topple the Magpies

Luke Ryan and Josh Treacy celebrate Fremantle's win over Hawthorn at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE is confident it can match ladder leader Collingwood on Sunday and take another scalp if it reproduces the combative, physical brand that overwhelmed Hawthorn in a finals-like clash at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

The Dockers laid a season-high 103 tackles against the Hawks, including 29-15 in the final quarter as they came from behind to win, with their relentless effort driving them back into the top eight.

Important utility Corey Wagner said repeating that type of performance could help the Dockers end a five-game winless run against the Magpies, which includes a draw last season and a loss in the 2022 semi-final at the MCG.

"We want to be top four and that's why you play footy, to beat the best. So if we can keep taking some scalps, it just puts belief in the side. If we can take Collingwood, that'll be a nice one to get," Wagner told AFL.com.au.

"If we can get our trademark footy right, just hitting bodies and doing things that take no skill, then we've seen this season that any team can beat any team on the day.

"We've got an eight-day break to get our bodies right and then get over to Melbourne and get in front of the Collingwood fans, which will be nice."

Of its seven clashes against other top nine teams this season, Fremantle has beaten Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide, Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs, losing to Geelong and the Magpies.

It has also developed a strong record in close games through the second half of the season, holding up late to win four of its five games that have been decided by 13 points or less.

The win against the Hawks was arguably the most impressive of those after trailing by 13 points at three-quarter time and kicking four unanswered goals to ice the game in a clinical fourth quarter.

"The boys said at half time, these are the games we want to play in, because this is what it's like to play finals," Wagner said.

"It was messy and it was scrappy, but it was a great stepping stone. You can see this year we are winning the close ones, where last year we probably lose those.

"So, the fact that we've won four or five games that were within a goal or two is a good sign for the future."

Wagner played an important role against Hawthorn, spending time on the wing and at half forward before moving to half-back in the second half to help control the Hawks' rampant small forwards.

Corey Wagner looks to avoid a tackle by Connor Macdonald during the match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The 28-year-old, who has played a career-best 14 games this season and cemented himself in Freo's best team, said he was enjoying the added flexibility after adding midfield and half-forward to his tool bag.

"It felt good to be back home at half-back, but I'll take any challenge the coach throws at me," he said.

"I feel like I've got good trust that I can just go and do a role for him, so whatever the team needs I'll get it done.

"I'm a bit of an overthinker, so if I get stuck in my position and I can't find [the ball], I just start getting in my head a bit.

"The more I'm moving around and the more I'm talking, the more I feel free and I'm playing free and just enjoying footy."