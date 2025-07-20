Ryan Lester handballs during Brisbane's game against the Western Bulldogs in R19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover a young Tiger has a bright future, Dean Cox deserves some credit plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 19 of the 2025 season.

1) This underrated Lion's value continues to rise

Ryan Lester is 32 years old and has played seven of his past eight seasons on one-year contracts, but right now is one of Brisbane’s most crucial pieces as it seeks to win back-to-back premierships. With Jack Payne (knee) sidelined for the season, the man known as 'Froggy’ to his teammates now rides shotgun alongside Harris Andrews and Darcy Gardiner in the Lions’ key defensive posts. Against the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, he was magnificent, winning a match-high 10 intercept possessions and helping aerially while Andrews attended to Sam Darcy. A desperate spoil as Marcus Bontempelli looked set to take a chest mark adjacent to goal in the tense fourth quarter epitomised his desperation. Lester is not just the heart and soul of the Lions, but a critical member of their team, who looks to have plenty of good football ahead. – Michael Whiting

Ryan Lester celebrates Brisbane's win over West Coast in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

2) Nasiah's midfield move has only made him more valuable

St Kilda has been searching for a damaging midfielder for years, and they've finally found him. The problem is, he's no guarantee to be at Moorabbin next season. The Saints pulled the trigger on moving silky half-back Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera into the midfield three weeks ago, and the out-of-contract star is already turning heads and breaking ankles. Against the Cats on Sunday, the former No.11 pick had 36 touches, 10 clearances and two goals playing predominantly in the middle, while two weeks ago he had 43 and four from just one quarter playing on the ball. With all signs pointing to the Saints finally finding the classy ball-winner they have desperately needed, the fight for Wanganeen-Milera's signature has become even more important. - Sophie Welsh

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during St Kilda's match against Geelong in R19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

3) This young Hawk is ready to spread his wings

It has taken Calsher Dear a long time to get going in 2025 after missing four months with a stress fracture in his back, but the teenage Hawk is spreading his wings again at the right time. While others kicked more goals in Launceston on Saturday, the 19-year-old produced moments against Port Adelaide - like he did seven days earlier in Perth - to show the progress he has made over the past couple of months at Box Hill. After kicking three goals against Fremantle, Dear finished with 2.2 from six score involvements in terrible conditions for tall forwards. Hawthorn is stacked for options inside 50, with Mitch Lewis also returning after a long absence, but Dear looks on course for another taste of September, where he kicked 3.4 in his first final last year. - Josh Gabelich

Calsher Dear celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against Port Adelaide in R19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

4) The Crows are legitimate premiership contenders ...

As Collingwood, Brisbane and even Geelong draw more attention in the premiership conversation, the Crows have now shown they very much belong as part of the flag talk. Sunday's 61-point thumping of Gold Coast saw them improve to 13-5, consolidating their spot in the top four. They held the Suns goalless in the first half to put their top-eight clash to bed by the main break. The Crows play Port, West Coast and North Melbourne in three of its last five games, which should set them up for a top-two finish - and potentially a memorable finals run. – Dejan Kalinic

Isaac Cumming and Alex Neal-Bullen celebrate a goal during Adelaide's clash against Gold Coast in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

5) ... and so are the Dockers

Fremantle has conquered one of the biggest challenges in the game - beating Collingwood on their home turf - just the second MCG loss for the Magpies this year after Geelong's three-point win in round eight. That makes it eight wins for the Dockers in their past nine games and after a mixed start to the season, they are coming into their best form at the pointy end. They've now beaten five of the top eight - Collingwood, Gold Coast, GWS, Hawthorn and Adelaide - and deserve to be mentioned as a genuine premiership contender. And with only one trip to the east coast to come in the last five rounds, they are well placed to make the eight and have a serious crack at finals. - Phoebe McWilliams

6) This Tiger looks to have a big future ahead

Richmond draftee Jonty Faull has played every game since making his debut during Gather Round, but the young forward announced himself properly on Saturday night during a third-quarter onslaught against West Coast. After six goals in 13 games, Faull produced a brilliant quarter at Optus Stadium, booting the opening goal after marking under pressure and slotting a second halfway through the term from a long set shot. He could have had a third but was selfless in setting up Tyler Sonsie in the goal square, but still ended the quarter with four score involvements and four marks, and finished the game with three goal assists. Pick No.14 in last year's draft, the Tigers overlooked some other quality talls to secure the 195cm youngster. They should have no regrets, with the athletic, competitive and clean forward showing he has the potential to be a future star. – Nathan Schmook

Jonty Faull kicks for goal during round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

7) This youngster has been a silver lining for the Blues

It has been a tough season for Carlton, but there has been a silver lining. Ashton Moir has been given a consistent opportunity in recent weeks, and it all came together on Saturday night against Melbourne. Across his 11 VFL games this year, he has kicked 16 goals – from 20 scores – to earn a spot at the top level, and in the sixth AFL game of his career, Moir became Carlton's most likely goalkicker. Getting his first nine minutes into the match, his aerial strength and neat set shot routine made him increasingly dangerous. The 20-year-old finished the match with four crucial goals in Carlton's fourth-straight win over Melbourne, offering a serious positive from a year of tough results. As it turns out, wearing Kouta's No.43 guernsey could be appropriate for the youngster after all. - Gemma Bastiani

8) Dean Cox deserves credit for some bold magnet moves

Sydney coach Dean Cox came under fire for the failed switch of Tom McCartin from defence to attack early in the season, but the first-year coach is reaping the rewards of gambling on some other magnet moves in 2025. Paul Curtis has been a shining light in another dark year for North Melbourne, but went goalless on Saturday for just the second time this season as Sam Wicks clamped down on him in the Swans' 31-point victory at the SCG. Wicks had previously made his name by bringing intense pressure to the Sydney forward line, but he has now found a more permanent role as a lockdown defender after Cox made the pre-season switch. The 25-year-old's move has been followed by Jake Lloyd making a shift up the field, also with great success, while Braeden Campbell has also impressed this year in a variety of new roles. The McCartin move may not have worked, but Cox deserves credit for freshening up the Swans this season. - Martin Pegan

Sam Wicks celebrates Sydney's win over North Melbourne in R19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

9) The Giants have an embarrassment of riches up forward

The form of Jake Stringer and Aaron Cadman over the past month, Callum Brown's consistent input on the scoreboard and the impending return of 2024 Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan creates an ominous Giants' forward line with just over a month left in the home-and-away season. Although it is a tall, attention-grabbing quartet, there is a world where all four can fit in an attack together, particularly given Stringer's increasingly team-first approach. Heavy scoring has become the side's brand of late and they have kicked scores of 100 or more in each of the past five weeks, including Thursday night's win over Essendon. With Hogan to return for next week's Sydney Derby, there is a real opportunity to bed down the attacking line and establish the chemistry required to stretch opposition defences throughout the finals series. - Gemma Bastiani