Brisbane has survived a late scare from the Western Bulldogs to win by 10 points

Levi Ashcroft celebrates a goal during round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has put a dent in the Western Bulldogs’ finals aspirations, celebrating Hugh McCluggage’s 200th game with a tense 10-point triumph at the Gabba on Friday night.

The Lions did so much right, but had to withstand a fourth quarter fightback from the Bulldogs to win 12.14 (86) to 12.4 (76) to remain second on the ladder.

LIONS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

Trialing by 21 points midway through the final term, the Bulldogs charged back with goals to Joel Freijah and Marcus Bontempelli before Rhylee West’s fourth with a minute remaining set up a grandstand finish.

But the home team survived, as Will Ashcroft kicked his third goal on the siren to secure the four premiership points and farewell CEO Greg Swann in style.

Learn More 03:47

Although the game got agonisingly close, a Bulldogs win would have been robbery, as the Lions dominated territory and general play in the second half, only keeping the door ajar with their wayward goalkicking.

McCluggage was magnificent on his milestone night, finishing with 27 disposals, including a game-high 18 contested, along with seven clearances.

Josh Dunkley continued his purple patch, racking up 28 against his former club, along with 14 tackles, while Jaspa Fletcher and Ryan Lester were also influential.

Brisbane won the inside 50 count 64-44, but some sloppy entries in the third and fourth quarters, along with some poor set shot misses, kept the Dogs in the contest.

Bailey Dale (33), West and Bontempelli (24 and a goal) were terrific, but the loss leaves Luke Beveridge’s men a game outside the top eight with just five rounds remaining.

A pre-match storm had left the playing surface greasy, but it made little difference as the teams traded blows in the early going.

Dayne Zorko pulled off one of the kicks of the season, winning a turnover on the wing and spotting Charlie Cameron in the corridor with a 45m laser to send the small forward on his way to a crowd-pleasing goal.

Learn More 00:39

Zorko had an eventful first half, leaving the ground after having his foot stomped on and then copping an accidental boot from Riley Garcia that left a cut above his left eye.

After leading by a point at the first change, the premiers opened up the game in the second quarter, getting some free-flowing ball movement going to give their forward some space.

Cam Rayner imposed himself physically, executing some crunching tackles and kicking a nice snap following an Oscar McInerney mark.

Ashcroft kicked two goals from congestion as his influence rose, but the Bulldogs remained in touch, with Aaron Naughton and Garcia converting set shots.

Brisbane could have buried the game in the third quarter, but were unable to take advantage, due to both some untidy entries and some wayward goalkicking.

They generated a staggering 24 inside 50s for the term, to the Dogs’ eight, but could muster just 3.7 to lead by 19 at the final change.

Learn More 00:42

Dogs in a precarious position

With five matches remaining, the Bulldogs are now getting to the must-win stage. Now sporting a 1-8 record against teams in the top eight, they are a game outside Finals contention with the remainder of round 19 to come. Four wins from five would probably get them there, but it’s getting tight. Like so often against top eight contenders in 2025, they were far from disgraced against Brisbane, but again, fell short. A little off in the contest, a little off in defence and a little off on the scoreboard.

Zork in the wars

The game had a little bit of everything for Dayne Zorko. In the first quarter he left the field with what appeared an ankle injury, but after heading to the rooms to get his foot strapped, it emerged he’d be trod on in an earlier contest. Then in the second quarter, as his attempt to tackle Riley Garcia slipped below the waist, the Lions veteran copped an accidental boot just above the left eye that required him to leave the field and be taped up. Zorko returned to have a major influence and finish with 25 disposals that included 643m gained.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:11 Highlights: Brisbane v Western Bulldogs The Lions and Bulldogs clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

03:47 Last two mins: Lions tame late Bulldogs blitz in tense slog The thrilling final moments between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs in round 19

00:42 ‘Courageous’ Dog down after nasty collision James O’Donnell limps off the field with a sore ankle after colliding with teammate Bailey Dale in a brave contest

00:32 ‘He levitates for a moment’: Air Naughton’s hanger Aaron Naughton reels in an outrageous speccy at half-back after sitting on top of Harris Andrews

00:42 West comes out best again to bite back for Dogs Rhylee West nails his third goal of the game, showcasing his smarts and forward craft for a timely reply

00:56 Lions lose it after hot whistle and Libba’s whack The Gabba erupts after a holding-the-ball call leads to a goal, followed by a replay of Tom Liberatore striking Will Ashcroft high

00:42 Lohmann on the left, Ashcroft on the right as Lions ignite Kai Lohmann curls home a ripper before Will Ashcroft follows up in style, as Brisbane starts to break the game open

00:39 Charlie charges clear of Bont and gets Gabba singing Dayne Zorko delivers a beautiful pass to Charlie Cameron, who hits top gear and nails a cracker to get the home crowd buzzing early

BRISBANE 2.2 7.4 10.11 12.14 (86)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.1 5.3 8.4 12.4 (76)

GOALS

Brisbane: W.Ashcroft 3, L.Ashcroft 2, Berry 2, Lohmann 2, Rayner, Morris, Cameron

Western Bulldogs: West 4, Naughton 2, Kennedy, Garcia, Freijah, English, Darcy, Bontempelli

BEST

Brisbane: Dunkley, McCluggage, Fletcher, W.Ashcroft, Lester, Berry, Zorko

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, West, Dale, Richards, Lobb, Liberatore

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Laitham Vandermeer (ankle), James O’Donnell (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Sam Marshall (replaced Bruce Reville in the fourth quarter)

Western Bulldogs: Caleb Poulter (replaced Vandermeer at three quarter time)

Crowd: 29,039 at the Gabba